Fleur-de-Links, February 1: Saints draft quarterback in mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Odds released for new Saints 2022 head coach - Canal Street Chronicles
While Dennis Allen is currently the favorite to be the next Saints head coach, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Saints defensive back coach Aaron Glenn, and former Saints quarterback coach Joe Lombardi are among some of the other candidates that rank highly in the odds of being the next head coach.
Aaron Glenn is scheduled to interview with the Saints on Wednesday - Pride of Detroit
Aaron Glenn’s interview with the Saints for the head coach position is scheduled for Wednesday.
Report: Brian Flores meeting with Saints tonight at Senior Bowl - Pro Football Talk
While Brian Flores’ interview with the Saints is set for Tuesday, he reportedly met with Saints representatives ahead of the Senior Bowl on Monday night.
Doug Pederson reportedly interviews for Saints head coaching job - Bleeding Green Nation
Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is reportedly interviewing for the head coach position with the Saints.
Jaguars Head Coach Search: Saints Don’t Set Up Interview With Byron Leftwich - Jaguar Report
While the Saints are reportedly interested in Byron Leftwich for the head coach position, the Saints have not yet set up an interview with him, and Leftwich is also being courted by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coach position.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Saints and Steelers target quarterbacks, six edge rushers go in first round - CBS Sports
In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Saints draft Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis.
Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Pete Werner’s first season with the New Orleans Saints.
Rizzi is extremely well regarded around the league. Great leader. Among the best STs coaches in the NFL https://t.co/x7mu5PEUP3— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 1, 2022
@EliApple Ain’t hating you going to the super bowl, but bra you doing a lil too much to be soft— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 31, 2022
The #Saints HC plans this week:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022
— Interiew former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores tomorrow.
— Interview #Lions DC Aaron Glenn Wednesday.
— Interview current DC Dennis Allen on Wednesday or Thursday.
Perhaps one more, but as of now that’s it.
