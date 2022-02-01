Fleur-de-Links, February 1: Saints draft quarterback in mock draft

While Dennis Allen is currently the favorite to be the next Saints head coach, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Saints defensive back coach Aaron Glenn, and former Saints quarterback coach Joe Lombardi are among some of the other candidates that rank highly in the odds of being the next head coach.

Aaron Glenn’s interview with the Saints for the head coach position is scheduled for Wednesday.

While Brian Flores’ interview with the Saints is set for Tuesday, he reportedly met with Saints representatives ahead of the Senior Bowl on Monday night.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is reportedly interviewing for the head coach position with the Saints.

While the Saints are reportedly interested in Byron Leftwich for the head coach position, the Saints have not yet set up an interview with him, and Leftwich is also being courted by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coach position.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Saints draft Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis.

A recap of Pete Werner’s first season with the New Orleans Saints.

Rizzi is extremely well regarded around the league. Great leader. Among the best STs coaches in the NFL https://t.co/x7mu5PEUP3 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 1, 2022

