Fleur-de-Links, February 10: Roger Goodell speaks on Alvin Kamara situation

Saints hire Doug Marrone to offensive staff, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that the Saints are hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone for a “key role” on their offensive staff.
Report: Aubrey Pleasant Lands New Orleans Saints Interview - All Lions
Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has reportedly landed an interview with the Saints for the defensive coordinator position.
Why Saints DE Cameron Jordan was ‘shocked’ by Sean Payton’s retirement - Fox Sports
Cameron Jordan speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement, saying that “[N]obody in the locker room saw Sean retiring.”
Could next season be the “right time” for OBJ to come to NOLA? - Canal Street Chronicles
While Odell Beckham Jr. said that the 2021 season was the “wrong time” to sign with the New Orleans Saints, OBJ could contribute to the team in a big way with the return of Michael Thomas.
Saints kicking carousel leads to stability in Brett Maher | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of the Saints kicker situation in 2021 and how Brett Maher added stability to the Saints roster.
Alvin Kamara’s attorney: ‘Las Vegas allegations are not consistent’ with Saints RB’s reputation - NOLA
An attorney for Alvin Kamara has released a statement regarding Kamara’s arrest and battery charges.
NFL commissioner addresses Saints’ Kamara arrest in Las Vegas - Fox 5 Vegas
Roger Goodell has spoken on Alvin Kamara’s arrest, saying that the NFL knew about Vegas Police’s interest in him before the Pro Bowl.
Behind-the-scenes photos: Dennis Allen's first day as Saints head coach https://t.co/v45GYXnpzb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 9, 2022
New HC! Look at em being all involved & interested in the pelicans fresh out the gate https://t.co/4PrLHCeZF1— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 9, 2022
Spoke with New Orleans #Saints QB Ian Book just a moment ago. I asked if his focus this offseason is to compete for the QB position. He gave a pretty emphatic “Yes”.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 9, 2022
