Fleur-de-Links, February 10: Roger Goodell speaks on Alvin Kamara situation

Reports indicate that the Saints are hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone for a “key role” on their offensive staff.

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has reportedly landed an interview with the Saints for the defensive coordinator position.

Cameron Jordan speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement, saying that “[N]obody in the locker room saw Sean retiring.”

While Odell Beckham Jr. said that the 2021 season was the “wrong time” to sign with the New Orleans Saints, OBJ could contribute to the team in a big way with the return of Michael Thomas.

A recap of the Saints kicker situation in 2021 and how Brett Maher added stability to the Saints roster.

An attorney for Alvin Kamara has released a statement regarding Kamara’s arrest and battery charges.

Roger Goodell has spoken on Alvin Kamara’s arrest, saying that the NFL knew about Vegas Police’s interest in him before the Pro Bowl.

Behind-the-scenes photos: Dennis Allen's first day as Saints head coach https://t.co/v45GYXnpzb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 9, 2022

New HC! Look at em being all involved & interested in the pelicans fresh out the gate https://t.co/4PrLHCeZF1 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 9, 2022