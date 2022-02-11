Fleur-de-Links, February 11: Legendary Saints linebacker selected for Hall of Fame

A selection of quotes from Mickey Loomis regarding the search for a new head coach.

While he is already a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, linebacker Sam Mills has been selected for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Saints are reportedly interviewing current Indianapolis Colts running back coach Scottie Montgomery for the team’s offensive coordinator position.

The Saints are also reportedly interviewing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver coach Robert Prince for the offensive coordinator position.

Demario Davis hosted a lunch in partnership with multiple organizations to educate juveniles on “social justice, juvenile justice and racial inequality.”

Cameron Jordan predicts that Sean Payton is not done with coaching in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in interviewing former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.

Montgomery is an expert in RPOs. Big part of his role in Indianapolis was sharing his knowledge of them to that staff. https://t.co/maHd6ptMFg — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 11, 2022