Fleur-de-Links, February 11: Legendary Saints linebacker selected for Hall of Fame

Important quotes from Mickey Loomis on the head coaching selection process in New Orleans - Canal Street Chronicles
A selection of quotes from Mickey Loomis regarding the search for a new head coach.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 - New Orleans Saints
While he is already a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, linebacker Sam Mills has been selected for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Report: Saints interviewing Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator - Pro Football Talk
The Saints are reportedly interviewing current Indianapolis Colts running back coach Scottie Montgomery for the team’s offensive coordinator position.
Saints to Interview Robert Prince for Offensive Coordinator Position - Saints News Network
The Saints are also reportedly interviewing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver coach Robert Prince for the offensive coordinator position.
Saints LB Demario Davis uses Super Bowl lunch to help educate on juvenile justice - NOLA
Demario Davis hosted a lunch in partnership with multiple organizations to educate juveniles on “social justice, juvenile justice and racial inequality.”
Saints Star Player Cam Jordan Predicts Sean Payton’s Future in NFL - Hot 107.9
Cameron Jordan predicts that Sean Payton is not done with coaching in the NFL.
Report: Dolphins interviewing Curtis Johnson for offensive coordinator - Pro Football Talk
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in interviewing former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.
Montgomery is an expert in RPOs. Big part of his role in Indianapolis was sharing his knowledge of them to that staff. https://t.co/maHd6ptMFg— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 11, 2022
Seeing different reactions to Doug Marrone since he feels like a blast from the past in NOLA specifically. But he has definitely been a coach in high demand.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 9, 2022
Over past 16 years he's been hired by Sean Payton; hired as head coach with Syracuse, Bills, Jaguars; hired by Nick Saban https://t.co/5DrDJnG076
