NFL fans believe Joe Burrow will be Super Bowl MVP

It is common for Cincinnati Bengal QB Joe Burrow to be a part of some of the biggest moments in football, and he embraces them. Since joining LSU, Burrow has shown he shows up clutch in the biggest of moments. A “Cinderella” 2021 season for Burrow and the Bengals has put them at the doorstep of a Lombardi trophy.

Burrow exudes confidence and so too do NFL fans apparently - 36% of fans think Joe Burrow will hoist the Super Bowl MVP trophy. Already this season, Burrow most recently added the AP comeback player of the year award to his shelf. Will Joey be able to add a Lombardi and Super Bowl MVP trophy as well?

Interestingly, 57% of SB Nation reacts fans think the Rams will win, and usually the QB of the winning team will receive the Super Bowl MVP unless another player on offense stood out or a defensive player had a huge impact. The MVP has come from the winning team every year except 1971 when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley won it despite Dallas ultimately losing the game. It would take a historical game for Joe Burrow to win MVP while falling short in the game.

Regardless of who wins the game, there will be a ton of points scored with some of the league's best offensive weapons all on display in Hollywood for the Super Bowl. It just turns out that 58% of our Reacts users think the first player to score a touchdown will be wearing an odd number. Those odds should be higher because the majority of the Bengals skill positions are in an odd number, Ja’marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, CJ Uzomah, and of course Joe Burrow. While Rams Odell Beckham Jr, Cam Ackers, Sony Michell, Tyler Higbee, and Matt Stafford all wear odd numbers as well. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Joe Mixon all in an even number are the main threats to this fan react poll.

One of the most talked-about polls of the week has been what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach. There have been many theories on what color Gatorade will be dumped, the main one being which flavor is the worst, therefore players won't drink it and will have enough to be dumped. This is a good thought but I personally think it will be orange if the Bengals win or yellow if the Rams win. 68% of the fans think orange, green or yellow will be the chosen color.

