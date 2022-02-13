Everything You Need To Follow Super Bowl LVI: Game Time, TV, Mobile, Online, and Odds

Welcome to Super Sunday!

AFC Champion - Cincinnati Bengals vs. NFC Champion - Los Angeles Rams

The biggest holiday of the American sports calendar is upon us. Get your food and drinks on the table and get ready for the Super Bowl! Whether you’re there to see the game, see the commercials, or just enjoy some hot wings and cold beverages, we’ve got you covered!

Here are your links to follow Super Bowl LVI:

Game time:

Sunday, February 13th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Weather Forecast:

87º, Sunny - Domed Stadium

TV Broadcast:

NBC

- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

peacocktv.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Mickey Guyton

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show:

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Rams -4; Over/Under 48.5

Uniform Combinations:

Black Jerseys/White Pants (Bengals) / White Jerseys/Yellow Pants (Rams)

Team Blogs:

Cincy Jungle (Bengals) / Turf Show Times (Rams)

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.