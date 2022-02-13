 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl LVI: open thread

It’s time for Super Bowl LVI! Join us here for our open thread!

By Wallace Delery
Syndication: USA TODAY Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Game is here!

AFC Champion - Cincinnati Bengals

vs

NFC Champion - Los Angeles Rams

We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVI!

Kickoff:

Sunday, February 13th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Weather Forecast:

87º, Sunny - Domed Stadium

TV Broadcast:

NBC

- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

peacocktv.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Mickey Guyton

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show:

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar

Odds:

Rams -4; Over/Under 48.5

Uniform Combinations:

Black Jerseys/White Pants (Bengals) / White Jerseys/Yellow Pants (Rams)

Team Blogs:

Cincy Jungle (Bengals) / Turf Show Times (Rams)

Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!

