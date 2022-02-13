Super Bowl LVI: open thread

The Big Game is here!
AFC Champion - Cincinnati Bengals
vs
NFC Champion - Los Angeles Rams
We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVI!
Kickoff:
Sunday, February 13th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST
Location:
SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Weather Forecast:
87º, Sunny - Domed Stadium
TV Broadcast:
NBC
- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
Radio:
-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
National Anthem:
Mickey Guyton
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show:
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar
Odds:
Rams -4; Over/Under 48.5
Uniform Combinations:
Black Jerseys/White Pants (Bengals) / White Jerseys/Yellow Pants (Rams)
Team Blogs:
Cincy Jungle (Bengals) / Turf Show Times (Rams)
***
Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!
