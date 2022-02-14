How Michael Thomas can improve Saints offense in 2022

It feels like another lifetime when a certain WR from Ohio State was drafted by the New Orleans Saints & sent shockwaves throughout the league becoming a household name. For those that have probably forgotten, Michael Thomas is still a New Orleans Saint.

During the beginning of the 2020 season, Thomas would injure his ankle and never quite recovered fully. He would go on to miss multiple games throughout that year and also the entirety of the 2021 season as well. With rumors of behind-the-scenes drama and fears of a possible trade, fans of this team almost began to move on. I’m here to tell you that all hope is not lost, Michael Thomas will be back in a Saints uniform in 2022.

A few days ago, news broke that the Saints were expected to bring Thomas back for the 2022 season. This might’ve come as a shock to some, but I never had a single doubt that the Saints would lean on their star WR in the upcoming season.

From Super Bowl Live: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is back in New Orleans and in a good place - finally - health-wise. A look at what he's been through and why the Saints won't deal him. pic.twitter.com/TtE9UyMyBv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2022

How Thomas can help

If you described the 2021 Saints offense in one word, ‘disappointment’ would almost be too kind of a description. Outside of Alvin Kamara & Mark Ingram, the Saints lacked any real offensive weapons to combat any defense they were up against. The addition of Thomas back into the system would do wonders for this team and add a spark back to a lackluster offense that severely needs it.

Michael Thomas would lighten the load for an already battle tested and weary Kamara who is often asked to do it all. With Kamara back in a full RB role, Thomas would have the space to do what he does best: remain the most dominant WR in the league.

I do believe that this should not stop with Michael Thomas though because one man simply cannot do it all. The Saints are going to need to address the WR room and add in some more playmakers. With the addition of one or maybe even two more receivers, you’re looking at a very dangerous Saints offense that could mirror the magic that was the 2018 season.

Fear not Saints fans, Michael Thomas will soon remind you why they call him “Can’t Guard Mike.”

