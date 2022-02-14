Fleur-de-Links, February 14: Saints star wide receiver mocks former teammate on Twitter

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book wants to compete for the starting job - Canal Street Chronicles
Ian Book gives his thoughts on his starting game in the 2021 season and his desires for the 2022 season.
Eli Apple Gets Eviscerated For Giving Up Game-Winning TD Following Trash Talk Of New York, New Orleans, And Chiefs WRs - BroBible
Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was the target of much mockery on Twitter following him giving up the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl; Apple had spent considerable amount of time mocking other teams and fanbases ahead of the Super Bowl.
Michael Thomas Among Those Ripping Eli Apple After Corner Gets Shredded - NESN
Michael Thomas was one of the many people on Twitter mocking Eli Apple, tweeting, “Eli going to eli,” following Apple’s gaffs.
Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season - NFL.com
Despite missing the entirety of the 2021 season and rumors of a trade, Michael Thomas is expected to play in the 2022 season and remain with the Saints.
NFL Rumors: Broncos, Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers, Saints to Explore QB Trades - Bleacher Report
While rumors indicate that the Saints might be interested in trying to acquire a veteran QB in the offseason, financial constraints due to salary cap space might prevent such an acquisition.
Cam Jordan Talks Dennis Allen, Saints Quarterback Situation - Saints News Network
Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on the Saints current quarterback situation, saying the team can with with Taysom Hill and/or Jameis Winston.
Vonn, Trey and Eli: Ex-Saints now on Bengals reflect on their time in New Orleans - NOLA
Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson, and Eli Apple all formerly played with the Saints before joining the Cincinnati Bengals; all three players share their thoughts on their time in New Orleans.
207 days away.... ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/xVW5AnAf2f— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2022
The countdown begins... ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/n8NrPVhUDo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2022
Our Man of the Year: @camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/GEpdTqv1aa— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 13, 2022
