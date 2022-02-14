Fleur-de-Links, February 14: Saints star wide receiver mocks former teammate on Twitter

Ian Book gives his thoughts on his starting game in the 2021 season and his desires for the 2022 season.

Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was the target of much mockery on Twitter following him giving up the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl; Apple had spent considerable amount of time mocking other teams and fanbases ahead of the Super Bowl.

Michael Thomas was one of the many people on Twitter mocking Eli Apple, tweeting, “Eli going to eli,” following Apple’s gaffs.

Despite missing the entirety of the 2021 season and rumors of a trade, Michael Thomas is expected to play in the 2022 season and remain with the Saints.

While rumors indicate that the Saints might be interested in trying to acquire a veteran QB in the offseason, financial constraints due to salary cap space might prevent such an acquisition.

Cameron Jordan shares his thoughts on the Saints current quarterback situation, saying the team can with with Taysom Hill and/or Jameis Winston.

Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson, and Eli Apple all formerly played with the Saints before joining the Cincinnati Bengals; all three players share their thoughts on their time in New Orleans.

207 days away.... ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/xVW5AnAf2f — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2022