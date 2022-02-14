Social media reactions to Eli Apple going full “Eli Apple” in the Super Bowl

Rewind three weeks ago, and fans of the New Orleans Saints were fairly united in their support of the Cincinnati Bengals. There were former Saints like Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson on the roster, and local LSU products like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, all with ties to the New Orleans area.

Then just two weeks ago, one former Saint changed everything.

Former first round draft bust Eli Apple took to Twitter to insult the Saints, their fans, and the entire city of New Orleans (same for the New York Giants as well). With that came NFL fans, media, and players all targeting Eli Apple on social media. So when Eli Apple committed defensive pass interference to set up first and goal for the Los Angeles Rams with less than :90 seconds left in the Super Bowl, and then when Apple gave up the go-ahead, and game-winning touchdown, NFL Twitter let him have it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

What Saints fans are about to do to Eli Apple here won’t be pretty. But if you come for New Orleans….well…good luck. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) February 14, 2022

“Applesauce.”



— Robert Woods to Cooper Kupp after Kupp hauled in the game-winning touchdown in #SBLVI over Eli Apple. pic.twitter.com/fuYJWB1UcE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 14, 2022

Now the Ravens are piling on Eli Apple pic.twitter.com/usRvif7s3J — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 14, 2022

An Apple hasn’t ruined this many lives since the garden of Eden… — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

. — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) February 14, 2022

There are moments in life when it’s best to just keep your mouth closed — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) February 14, 2022

@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you ‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

When's that Super Bowl parade, my dude?



DPI in the endzone with a minute left in the game and then give up the winning TD...Hell, the Rams should invite you to THEIR parade. https://t.co/rI0LQ9xBSF — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) February 14, 2022

Got heeee — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

Eli Apple asked for this tbh. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 14, 2022

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022

Eli Apple choking in the biggest moment.



Ya love to see it. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 14, 2022

Awesome moment in the Rams locker room after the game as Sean McVay awarded Eli Apple with the game ball pic.twitter.com/prEwlsXYIw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 14, 2022

NFL players logging on to Twitter after Eli Apple gets cooked: pic.twitter.com/MWFjdQnjbo — Clem (@TheClemReport) February 14, 2022

Eli apple asked for it and he got it. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 14, 2022

Eli Apple talked shit about New Orleans then cost his team the game. I'm not even from New Orleans and pic.twitter.com/x9d02RK1fK — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) February 14, 2022

