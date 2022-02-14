 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions to Eli Apple going full “Eli Apple” in the Super Bowl

When you come at the city of New Orleans, you better not miss.

By Chris Dunnells
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Rewind three weeks ago, and fans of the New Orleans Saints were fairly united in their support of the Cincinnati Bengals. There were former Saints like Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson on the roster, and local LSU products like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, all with ties to the New Orleans area.

Then just two weeks ago, one former Saint changed everything.

Former first round draft bust Eli Apple took to Twitter to insult the Saints, their fans, and the entire city of New Orleans (same for the New York Giants as well). With that came NFL fans, media, and players all targeting Eli Apple on social media. So when Eli Apple committed defensive pass interference to set up first and goal for the Los Angeles Rams with less than :90 seconds left in the Super Bowl, and then when Apple gave up the go-ahead, and game-winning touchdown, NFL Twitter let him have it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

