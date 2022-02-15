Saints grab a new franchise QB in latest SB Nation mock

Another day, another mock draft.

This time, SB Nation put together their first post-Super Bowl first round mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a reminder, the New Orleans Saints select 18th overall, and have a plethora of holes on the roster they will need to address this offseason. SB Nation predicts the Saints will address their most glaring of holes with their first pick in this year’s draft:

No. 18: New Orleans Saints — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina With the top receivers off the board I think the Saints look toward the future. In the middle of cap hell and a tremendous rebuild ahead of them, I think the team could see the value at getting Howell here being too good. It wasn’t long ago that the North Carolina QB was seen as the best passer in this draft class, and there is no way he makes it to their pick in the second round. This could be seen as a shocker, but this a team in dire need of a leader at QB.

For those keeping score, this draft has the Saints grabbing a quarterback because “[w]ith the top receivers off the board.”

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson went 10th overall to the New York Jets in this mock, and USC wide receiver Drake London went three picks later to the Cleveland Browns. Arguably the most talented wide receiver in this year’s draft class, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, went one spot before the Saints, 17th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, due in no small part to the fact that Williams is recovering from a torn ACL. However, wide receivers like Ohio State’s Chris Olave (21st overall to the New England Patriots), Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (22nd overall to the Las Vegas Raiders), and Arkansas’s Treylon Burks (30th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs) were all available to the Saints had they so desired.

Instead, the Saints opted for a quarterback in this first round mock, who were also coming at a premium. Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett went 9th overall to the Denver Broncos, two spots before Liberty QB Malik Willis who went to the Washington Commanders (I’ll have to get used to “Commanders”). Matt Corral out of Ole Miss, a quarterback many Saints fans have been keeping an eye on, went undrafted in SB Nation’s first round mock.

What says you, Who Dat Nation? Would you be happy with Sam Howell as the next franchise quarterback? Would you pick Howell over Corral? Would you prefer to trade up and grab Pickett or Willis? Let us know in the comments. Send me presents.

