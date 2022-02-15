Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Saints offensive line coach drawing interest from Los Angeles team

New Orleans Saints News:
How Michael Thomas can improve Saints offense in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Michael Thomas could have a positive impact on the Saints in the upcoming season.
Report: Chargers move to hire Brendan Nugent as OL coach - Yahoo! Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly interested in Saints offensive line coach Brendan Nugent for the same role in their organization.
Saints open at 35-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57 - Fox 8 Live
According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the odds for the Saints to win Super Bowl 57 are 35-1.
Hold those Sean Payton-to-Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach might not be a 1-hit wonder as TV analyst, NFL insider says - NJ.com
NFL insider Peter King predicts that Sean Payton will be a TV analyst for the upcoming NFL season.
3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz - The Spun
The New Orleans Saints are named as one of the teams that might be interested in Carson Wentz as his time as an Indianapolis Colt looks to be coming to an end.
NFL Experience clumsily tried to scrub Alvin Kamara from locker room exhibit - Yahoo! Sports
The NFL attempted to hide Alvin Kamara’s name from the NFL Experience locker room exhibit by clumsily trying to rename it to Cam Jordan, despite the #41 still being visible at the exhibit.
Defensive back Malcolm Jenkins remains as consistent as ever | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Malcolm Jenkins’ 2021 season.
ITS GONE HAPPEN !!!! https://t.co/JvAy6oiZ6E— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022
From Super Bowl Live: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is back in New Orleans and in a good place - finally - health-wise. A look at what he's been through and why the Saints won't deal him. pic.twitter.com/TtE9UyMyBv— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2022
Hall of Famer @Willie_Roaf discussed new #PFHOF22 member Sam Mills and playing with him in New Orleans.@Saints | #Saints pic.twitter.com/u7IC5keGRN— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2022
