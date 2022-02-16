Kwon Alexander brought the “Juice” to the Saints defense in 2021

Kwon Alexander came back for the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints after tearing his Achilles in 2020. He came back faster and stronger and had one of his best seasons to date. Kwon appeared in 12 games this season adding 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks (career-high), a forced fumble, and an immaculate interception on thanksgiving.

In the 2019-20 season, the Saints struck a deal with San Francisco for LSU legend Kwon Alexander. He has spent the last two seasons with the Saints and has been an immediate culture and locker room fit. Over the past two seasons, Kwon has been the perfect running mate next to Demario Davis, they are the best combination of speed and strength. Since joining the team he has helped lead one of the best all-around defensive units in the league.

But like the last offseason, Kwon Alexander is a free agent and he is an important piece to bring back. For the first time in a while, Kwon has finished the season healthy and could be looking for a multi-year deal with the team. Last season he made just about $3 million dollars and that number this offseason could double, or triple depending on his market. But from everything I have been told he would love to be back playing for his hometown team.

Just got a text from someone close to Kwon Alexander about a potential return to New Orleans



“I’m sure he would love to come back and I would love to see him back too”. — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) January 20, 2022

Kwon Alexander became an instant fan favorite when he joined the team. This past season his teammates gave him credit as one of the CEOs of the “Juice Boyzz,” a nickname said to be started by CJ Gardner-Johnson and Kwon that became popular in the locker room and around the fan base fast. The defense embraced the name and belief that they needed to bring the Juice every game and every play. A name and brand that became very popular and the Saints hope to keep the Juice Boyzz together this offseason.

A new look in the huddle for the Saints with Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson leading.



Broke the huddle with “Juice Boyzz” and swirling cups. (One actual, several imaginary.)pic.twitter.com/zL0HzQ5vAN — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) October 3, 2021

