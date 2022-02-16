 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints interview new candidate for DC position

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: NOV 27 49ers at Dolphins Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints grab a new franchise QB in latest SB Nation mock - Canal Street Chronicles

In SB Nation’s first post-Super Bowl mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

Saints Disrespected by ESPN’s Early 2022 NFL Power Rankings - FanDuel

ESPN’s early 2022 NFL Power Rankings have the Saints ranked as #22.

Landing spot predictions for top quarterbacks in free agency, trade market and 2022 NFL Draft - Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will sign Teddy Bridgewater in the 2022 offseason.

Saints coach Dennis Allen ‘just had that it factor’ as a player, his coach at Texas A&M says - NOLA

Dennis Allen’s college coach from Texas A&M speaks on the potential he saw in Allen, even as early as college.

Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position - Saints News Network

The Saints are interviewing Michael Wilhoite, their previous special teams assistant and defensive assistant, for the open defensive coordinator position.

Are the New Orleans Saints looking for a new direction on offense? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Dennis Allen as head coach and the need for the new offensive coordinator will affect the team moving forward.

Michael Thomas Shares Epic Instagram Post About His 2022 Mindset - FanDuel

Michael Thomas has deleted all of his Instagram posts except for the latest one, which is a video of Kobe Bryant talking about his desire to “win by any means necessary,” and captioning the video “2022 demon mode.”

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...