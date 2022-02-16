Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints interview new candidate for DC position

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints grab a new franchise QB in latest SB Nation mock - Canal Street Chronicles
In SB Nation’s first post-Super Bowl mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Saints Disrespected by ESPN’s Early 2022 NFL Power Rankings - FanDuel
ESPN’s early 2022 NFL Power Rankings have the Saints ranked as #22.
Landing spot predictions for top quarterbacks in free agency, trade market and 2022 NFL Draft - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will sign Teddy Bridgewater in the 2022 offseason.
Saints coach Dennis Allen ‘just had that it factor’ as a player, his coach at Texas A&M says - NOLA
Dennis Allen’s college coach from Texas A&M speaks on the potential he saw in Allen, even as early as college.
Michael Wilhoite Interviewed by the Saints for Defensive Coordinator Position - Saints News Network
The Saints are interviewing Michael Wilhoite, their previous special teams assistant and defensive assistant, for the open defensive coordinator position.
Are the New Orleans Saints looking for a new direction on offense? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Dennis Allen as head coach and the need for the new offensive coordinator will affect the team moving forward.
Michael Thomas Shares Epic Instagram Post About His 2022 Mindset - FanDuel
Michael Thomas has deleted all of his Instagram posts except for the latest one, which is a video of Kobe Bryant talking about his desire to “win by any means necessary,” and captioning the video “2022 demon mode.”
If Sean McVay steps away this offseason too, the NFC is wide open. It's wild.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 15, 2022
Chargers’ LB coach Michael Wilhoite interviewed for the Saints’ defensive coordinator job, per source. Wilhoite was an assistant coach in New Orleans from 2019-2020, and the organization likes him.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2022
Hearing #Chargers are looking to hire Brendan Nugent as offensive line coach, per source. Nugent had that role with the New Orleans #Saints last year. He would replace Frank Smith, the new OC for #Dolphins— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) February 15, 2022
