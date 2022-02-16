Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints interview new candidate for DC position

In SB Nation’s first post-Super Bowl mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

ESPN’s early 2022 NFL Power Rankings have the Saints ranked as #22.

Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will sign Teddy Bridgewater in the 2022 offseason.

Dennis Allen’s college coach from Texas A&M speaks on the potential he saw in Allen, even as early as college.

The Saints are interviewing Michael Wilhoite, their previous special teams assistant and defensive assistant, for the open defensive coordinator position.

A look at how Dennis Allen as head coach and the need for the new offensive coordinator will affect the team moving forward.

Michael Thomas has deleted all of his Instagram posts except for the latest one, which is a video of Kobe Bryant talking about his desire to “win by any means necessary,” and captioning the video “2022 demon mode.”

If Sean McVay steps away this offseason too, the NFC is wide open. It's wild. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 15, 2022

Chargers’ LB coach Michael Wilhoite interviewed for the Saints’ defensive coordinator job, per source. Wilhoite was an assistant coach in New Orleans from 2019-2020, and the organization likes him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2022