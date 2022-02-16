Pete Carmichael to remain as Offensive Coordinator, per reports

After a short search and a couple of interviews, the New Orleans Saints have decided to keep Pete Carmichael as the Offensive Coordinator. The Saints brought in a couple of coaches to interview for the position after reports said the Saints might look to go in a different direction with Carmichael.

Important news for the #Saints: Pete Carmichael will stay as the offensive coordinator, source said. The team did several OC interviews, but came back to the best option being on their staff. More continuity in NO for coach Dennis Allen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022

Carmichael has been with the Saints for 13 seasons but has only called plays for a handful of games. Now, he will be given the keys to the offense for the first time since Sean Payton was suspended for the season back in 2012. Carmichael most recently called the plays in the game against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, where they won 9-0. The team was prepared, and the play calls were conservative. Obviously, last year personnel-wise the offense was one of the worst in the league. Carmichael is a veteran play-caller in this league and knows the building and people more so than anyone else would have. Carmichael also worked a lot with Jameis Winston, who is a pending free agent and will be important to bring back if the trade market is dry. Persuading Winston to stay is easier with Carmichael in the building, who will mold his offense similarly to Sean Payton.

Moving forward, this decision is one of the smallest the team will make. Bringing in the right guys to help rebuild this offense will be critical. The remake of this offense and team will be structured around the personnel moves that they decide moving forward. With the right pieces, Carmichael can have a successful offense in this league.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.