Fleur-de-Links, February 17: Saints reportedly keeping offensive coordinator

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Pete Carmichael to remain as Offensive Coordinator, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that Pete Carmichael will return as offensive coordinator for the Saints.

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL? - Washington Football

Before reports indicated that Pete Carmichael would return as offensive coordinator, the Saints are reported to have interviewed former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden for the offensive coordinator position.

Chiefs’ Chris Lammons suspect in Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas assault case - New York Post

More NFL players have been announced as suspects in the Las Vegas assault case involving Alvin Kamara.

NFC Coaching Notes: Nielsen, Vikings, Giants - Pro Football Rumors

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler names defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as a candidate for the defensive coordinator position for the Saints.

Saints’ DE Cam Jordan to headline The Advocate’s Star of Stars event on May 23 - The Advocate

Cameron Jordan has been named the special guest speaker and headliner for the upcoming Star of Stars High School Sports Awards event.

Mike McCarthy Addresses Sean Payton Rumors: NFL Fans React - The Spun

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has addressed the rumors that Sean Payton could be a head coach candidate for the team, saying that Jerry Jones and himself have a good relationship, seeming to nix the Payton rumors.

Kwon Alexander brought the “Juice” to the Saints defense in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Kwon Alexander impacted the Saints when returning to the team on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

