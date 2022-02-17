Fleur-de-Links, February 17: Saints reportedly keeping offensive coordinator

Reports indicate that Pete Carmichael will return as offensive coordinator for the Saints.

Before reports indicated that Pete Carmichael would return as offensive coordinator, the Saints are reported to have interviewed former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden for the offensive coordinator position.

More NFL players have been announced as suspects in the Las Vegas assault case involving Alvin Kamara.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler names defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as a candidate for the defensive coordinator position for the Saints.

Cameron Jordan has been named the special guest speaker and headliner for the upcoming Star of Stars High School Sports Awards event.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has addressed the rumors that Sean Payton could be a head coach candidate for the team, saying that Jerry Jones and himself have a good relationship, seeming to nix the Payton rumors.

A look at how Kwon Alexander impacted the Saints when returning to the team on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

#Miami WR Mike Harley Jr. enters the 2022 #NFLDraft as the program's all-time receprions leader, an astounding accomplishment. He was excellent at the @Hula_Bowl where he met w/ 25+ teams & had especially productive & long meetings with the #Saints, #Broncos, #Chiefs and #Vikings — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 16, 2022

For 13 seasons, Pete Carmichael has been the #Saints OC, but with heavy input from Sean Payton. He called plays occasionally. Now, with Payton gone, he’ll be front and center running the show. https://t.co/okN7JHpP21 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2022