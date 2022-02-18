Marcus Davenport is “Two Firsts” no more

Marcus Davenport was suppose to be the final piece to the Brees-Payton teams from 2018-2020. While a Super Bowl never came to be, one constant thing each of those years was the subpar play of Marcus Davenport who looked like he was going to be a bust. This year started similarly as each in the past. He played well in the season opener against the Packers got injured during the game and missed the following 5 weeks. However a switch came on and Davenport went on a tear the rest of the season. Despite playing in only 11 games Davenport set new career highs in:

Sacks: 9.0

Tackles: 39

Solo Tackles: 23

Tackles For Loss: 9

Quarterback Hits: 16 (Matches 2019 despite playing in 2 less games in 2021)

Marcus Davenport sacked Tannehill using his own left tackle.



pic.twitter.com/hYkANpYMFt — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 14, 2021

Davenport looks to have finally turned the corner. Going back and watching some of the best pass rushers in the NFL outside Aaron Donald there might not be a better bull rusher in the league than Davenport, using his sheer size and physical stature Davenport has really perfected “bully ball” when it comes to bull rushing these tackles and guards.

Marcus Davenport with a runway is a bad sign for Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/EKCXSdHff9 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 13, 2021

We all know Marcus Davenport hasn’t quite lived up to the hype hence earning his nickname “two first”, however there is reason for optimism for Davenport’s play heading into the 2022 season. When healthy this year Marcus Davenport flashed some real potential and put together some real solid games. Sacks are just a stat but to back and watch some of his tape and you’ll see just how much he flashes and jumps off the screen. Davenport will look to continue to build off his strong 2021 season and be a big part of this Saints defense heading into the 2022 NFL season.

What do you think of Marcus “Two First” Davenport? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @aasalas98