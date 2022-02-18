Fleur-de-Links, February 18: Saints reportedly not interested in Aaron Rodgers

In the latest mock draft from Todd McShay for ESPN predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the first round.

WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel predicts that the Saints will use their first round pick to draft University of Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

An offshore sportsbook named the Denver Broncos as the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the most likely landing spot for Russell Wilson, though the Saints are listed as options for both players.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the Saints are not interested in making an offer for Aaron Rodgers.

A look at Deonte Harty’s 3rd season with the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reports that University of Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach turned down an offer from the Saints for their offensive coordinator position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jameis Winston is currently the betting odds favorite to be the staring quarterback for the Saints in the 2022 season.