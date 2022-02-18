Fleur-de-Links, February 18: Saints reportedly not interested in Aaron Rodgers

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints grab yet another different franchise QB in Todd McShay’s latest mock - Canal Street Chronicles
In the latest mock draft from Todd McShay for ESPN predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the first round.
Fletcher Mackel: New Orleans Saints 2022 mock draft 1.0 - WDSU
WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel predicts that the Saints will use their first round pick to draft University of Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
As Saints, look for next quarterback, one sportsbook has odds on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson - NOLA
An offshore sportsbook named the Denver Broncos as the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the most likely landing spot for Russell Wilson, though the Saints are listed as options for both players.
New Orleans Saints reportedly won’t pursue Aaron Rodgers trade - Sportsnaut
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the Saints are not interested in making an offer for Aaron Rodgers.
Deonte Harty had an ultra-efficient season - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Deonte Harty’s 3rd season with the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN NFL insider shares latest on Kentucky’s Liam Coen - Saturday Down South
Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reports that University of Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach turned down an offer from the Saints for their offensive coordinator position.
Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team - Nole Gameday
According to Pro Football Focus, Jameis Winston is currently the betting odds favorite to be the staring quarterback for the Saints in the 2022 season.
.@demario__davis showing the guys support at @HBCULegacyBowl practice today pic.twitter.com/jtjSW2zYRf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 17, 2022
At @HBCULegacyBowl practice Day 3 inside @Saints facility. Chatted with #Saints LB Demario Davis who urged prospects to use opp to impress scouts with what they know on/off field + @GoJSUTigersFB All-Amer LB Keonte Hampton about his game & Darius Leonard @dsleon45 as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/2qaGfNYVeH— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 17, 2022
4 #Saints have graced the cover of NCAA Football - which was your favorite? @DannyWuerffel @Rickthelaureate @ReggieBush @markingramII https://t.co/ZVEYz7ccUC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 17, 2022
