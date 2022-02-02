Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints begin head coach interviews

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints have started coaching interviews this week at the Senior Bowl - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that the Saints have began their interviews for a new head coach.
Campbell thinks Glenn would be ‘a great fit’ with Saints - Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says that he is nervous about losing Aaron Glenn, as he thinks that Glenn would be a good fit for the Saints or “just about anybody.”
Brian Flores still a candidate for two remaining head coach openings - Dolphins Wire
While Brian Flores was a potential candidate for the New York Giants, the Giants have hired someone else, leaving the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans as the most likely landing spots for Flores.
Proposed Trade Has Baker Mayfield Landing With Saints - Heavy
Greg Cosell from NFL Films and ESPN proposed the idea that Baker Mayfield would be a good fir for the Saints, if they were interested in him and he was available.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell first two QBs selected, Kenny Pickett falls out of first round - 24/7 Sports
In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, Sam Monson has the Saints drafting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Texans Lose O-Line Coach James Campen: NFL Tracker - Texans Daily
James Campen, who once played offensive line for the Saints and was most recently the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans, has signed with the Carolina Panthers.
Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A summary of P.J. Williams 2021 season, in which he set career-high records.
Some of the Saints staff are here at the Senior Bowl for this weeks practices, including Kris Richard and Curtis Johnson. Scouts as well. Have yet to see the coordinators.— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 1, 2022
Jameis Winston is officially back on the field throwing, 12 weeks after surgery. #Noles #Saints (via IG/mdfnation1) pic.twitter.com/6A9jGP6qzf— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) February 1, 2022
Follow Marcel for ESPN’s developing news story on Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL. Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching job Tuesday in Mobile, a source confirmed. https://t.co/VgeLktKJzD— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 1, 2022
