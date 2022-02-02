Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints begin head coach interviews

Reports indicate that the Saints have began their interviews for a new head coach.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says that he is nervous about losing Aaron Glenn, as he thinks that Glenn would be a good fit for the Saints or “just about anybody.”

While Brian Flores was a potential candidate for the New York Giants, the Giants have hired someone else, leaving the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans as the most likely landing spots for Flores.

Greg Cosell from NFL Films and ESPN proposed the idea that Baker Mayfield would be a good fir for the Saints, if they were interested in him and he was available.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, Sam Monson has the Saints drafting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.

James Campen, who once played offensive line for the Saints and was most recently the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans, has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

A summary of P.J. Williams 2021 season, in which he set career-high records.

Some of the Saints staff are here at the Senior Bowl for this weeks practices, including Kris Richard and Curtis Johnson. Scouts as well. Have yet to see the coordinators. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 1, 2022

Jameis Winston is officially back on the field throwing, 12 weeks after surgery. #Noles #Saints (via IG/mdfnation1) pic.twitter.com/6A9jGP6qzf — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) February 1, 2022