Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Saints still projected to draft Ole Miss quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Marcus Davenport is “Two Firsts” no more - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Marcus Davenport’s 2021 season has been his best season yet.

Saints QB Named ‘Bridge’ Option for the Falcons - Heavy

Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley names Jameis Winston as one of the “bridge” quarterback options as the Atlanta Falcons come to grips with the future of Matt Ryan.

David Onyemata’s Importance to the Saints Defense Was on Full Display in 2021 - Saints News Network

While David Onyemata was unable for the beginning of the 2021 season, his performance on the team demonstrated his importance during the season.

Saints face crucial decisions with Armstead, Williams, other free agents - Fox Sports

A look at the various free agents that the Saints need to address during the 2022 offseason.

Marquez Callaway’s disappointing 2021 season a reflection of the Saints offense as a whole - Canal Street Chronicles

Since Michael Thomas’s injury sidelined him for the 2021 season, Marquez Callaway had to step up, but he had a disappointing season.

Bills Urged to ‘Call Up New Orleans Saints’ to Land Offensive Lineman: B/R - Heavy

Heavy explores Bleacher Report’s claim that the Buffalo Bills should try to trade with the Saints to acquire Erik McCoy.

Sports Illustrated Projects Matt Corral to Saints in Upcoming NFL Draft - The Grove Report

Sports Illustrated’s first mock draft projects that the Saints will draft Matt Corral in the first round of the NFL draft.

