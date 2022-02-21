Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Saints still projected to draft Ole Miss quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
Marcus Davenport is “Two Firsts” no more - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Marcus Davenport’s 2021 season has been his best season yet.
Saints QB Named ‘Bridge’ Option for the Falcons - Heavy
Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley names Jameis Winston as one of the “bridge” quarterback options as the Atlanta Falcons come to grips with the future of Matt Ryan.
David Onyemata’s Importance to the Saints Defense Was on Full Display in 2021 - Saints News Network
While David Onyemata was unable for the beginning of the 2021 season, his performance on the team demonstrated his importance during the season.
Saints face crucial decisions with Armstead, Williams, other free agents - Fox Sports
A look at the various free agents that the Saints need to address during the 2022 offseason.
Marquez Callaway’s disappointing 2021 season a reflection of the Saints offense as a whole - Canal Street Chronicles
Since Michael Thomas’s injury sidelined him for the 2021 season, Marquez Callaway had to step up, but he had a disappointing season.
Bills Urged to ‘Call Up New Orleans Saints’ to Land Offensive Lineman: B/R - Heavy
Heavy explores Bleacher Report’s claim that the Buffalo Bills should try to trade with the Saints to acquire Erik McCoy.
Sports Illustrated Projects Matt Corral to Saints in Upcoming NFL Draft - The Grove Report
Sports Illustrated’s first mock draft projects that the Saints will draft Matt Corral in the first round of the NFL draft.
Matt Corral is (+900) to be the next quarterback of the New Orleans Saints— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 19, 2022
(@bookies) pic.twitter.com/rpThSVTptF
The @HBCULegacyBowl is special, and everyone is taking notice. @T_Armstead72 pic.twitter.com/mswAeX75dw— NFL (@NFL) February 20, 2022
The Chargers have officially hired former Saints OL coach Brendan Nugent to the same role, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2022
Additionally, the team hired Chris Gould (brother of 49ers K Robbie) as their assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant.
