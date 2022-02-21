Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Saints still projected to draft Ole Miss quarterback

A look at how Marcus Davenport’s 2021 season has been his best season yet.

Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley names Jameis Winston as one of the “bridge” quarterback options as the Atlanta Falcons come to grips with the future of Matt Ryan.

While David Onyemata was unable for the beginning of the 2021 season, his performance on the team demonstrated his importance during the season.

A look at the various free agents that the Saints need to address during the 2022 offseason.

Since Michael Thomas’s injury sidelined him for the 2021 season, Marquez Callaway had to step up, but he had a disappointing season.

Heavy explores Bleacher Report’s claim that the Buffalo Bills should try to trade with the Saints to acquire Erik McCoy.

Sports Illustrated’s first mock draft projects that the Saints will draft Matt Corral in the first round of the NFL draft.

Matt Corral is (+900) to be the next quarterback of the New Orleans Saints



(@bookies) pic.twitter.com/rpThSVTptF — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 19, 2022