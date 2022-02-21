Saints add Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach

Per a report this morning from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the New Orleans Saints have added another key piece to the coaching staff by hiring Tennessee’s Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach.

Sources: University of Tennessee WR coach Kodi Burns has accepted the New Orleans Saints wide receivers job. Burns is a former Auburn player who has also coached at Middle Tennessee, Arizona State and Auburn. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2022

Burns has previously coached at the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee and Auburn University, where he played from 2007 to 2010 as well as won the National Championship against Oregon.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl