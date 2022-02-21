 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints add Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach

Burns was the WR coach for the University of Tennessee last season.

By Tina Howell
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Tennessee at Missouri Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per a report this morning from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the New Orleans Saints have added another key piece to the coaching staff by hiring Tennessee’s Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach.

Burns has previously coached at the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee and Auburn University, where he played from 2007 to 2010 as well as won the National Championship against Oregon.

