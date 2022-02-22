 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Saints hire new wide receivers coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NCAA Football: Auburn at Mississippi Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints add Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly hired University of Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns as the Saints new wide receivers coach.

Report: Saints promoting Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard, possibly as co-coordinators - NBC Sports

As Dennis Allen finalizes his staff, reports indicate that Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard could be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

New Orleans Saints reportedly interested in 2 key Alabama assistants - Saturday Down South

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are interested in brining on University of Alabama’s director of sports performance David Ballou and director of sports science Matt Rhea.

Wide Receiver of the Future, Saints 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft predicts that the Saints will grab Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with their first round pick.

Tanoh Kpassagnon Was an Underrated Addition to the Saints Defense in 2021 - Saints News Network

An analysis of defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and his contributions to the Saints in the 2021 season.

Stop saying the Saints need to trade Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles

An in-depth explanation of why the Saints should keep Michael Thomas.

Demario Davis on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | February 21, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast; Davis spoke on Dennis Allen as the new head coach and Davis’s own plans for the offense in the 2022 season.

