Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Saints hire new wide receivers coach

The Saints have reportedly hired University of Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns as the Saints new wide receivers coach.

As Dennis Allen finalizes his staff, reports indicate that Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard could be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are interested in brining on University of Alabama’s director of sports performance David Ballou and director of sports science Matt Rhea.

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft predicts that the Saints will grab Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with their first round pick.

An analysis of defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and his contributions to the Saints in the 2021 season.

An in-depth explanation of why the Saints should keep Michael Thomas.

Demario Davis was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast; Davis spoke on Dennis Allen as the new head coach and Davis’s own plans for the offense in the 2022 season.

