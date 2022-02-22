Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Saints hire new wide receivers coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints add Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly hired University of Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns as the Saints new wide receivers coach.
Report: Saints promoting Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard, possibly as co-coordinators - NBC Sports
As Dennis Allen finalizes his staff, reports indicate that Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard could be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.
New Orleans Saints reportedly interested in 2 key Alabama assistants - Saturday Down South
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are interested in brining on University of Alabama’s director of sports performance David Ballou and director of sports science Matt Rhea.
Wide Receiver of the Future, Saints 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft predicts that the Saints will grab Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with their first round pick.
Tanoh Kpassagnon Was an Underrated Addition to the Saints Defense in 2021 - Saints News Network
An analysis of defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and his contributions to the Saints in the 2021 season.
Stop saying the Saints need to trade Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles
An in-depth explanation of why the Saints should keep Michael Thomas.
Demario Davis on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | February 21, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast; Davis spoke on Dennis Allen as the new head coach and Davis’s own plans for the offense in the 2022 season.
#SaintsDraft memories ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 21, 2022
Who do you hope is the next #Saints first-round pick? pic.twitter.com/soN7lVuqFD
Sources: University of Tennessee WR coach Kodi Burns has accepted the New Orleans Saints wide receivers job. Burns is a former Auburn player who has also coached at Middle Tennessee, Arizona State and Auburn.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2022
Hall of Fame President Jim Porter called Sam Mills' son, Sam Mills III, to inform him that his father had been elected to the Class of 2022.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 21, 2022
More on Sam Mills' election ➡️ https://t.co/oZOSuq0XTx#PFHOF22 | @Saints | @Panthers pic.twitter.com/V41gtQo7Gm
