Young Saints fan applies for head coaching job and gets the surprise of her life

When Sean Sherman’s daughter, Izzy sent a letter to the New Orleans Saints to apply for the head coaching position, he honestly did not expect her to get a response and while Izzy did not get the job, what she did receive in return is priceless. The 9-year-old from Tennessee is huge Saints fan and was really sad when Sean Payton announced his retirement. In her letter, Izzy expressed her interest in interviewing for the head coaching position. She also mentioned that her family would be in town the weekend of the 17th for Carnival so she would be available for an interview with the team.

So my girl applied to be the next HC of the ⁦@Saints⁩ when ⁦@SeanPayton⁩ retired. Just got home from the parades this weekend and found an amazing surprise from the team! #whodat pic.twitter.com/85elJfQjki — WHODAT BABY! (@ssherma33) February 22, 2022

Unfortunately, by the time the Saints received Izzy’s letter they had already hired Dennis Allen for their head coaching position but Mrs. Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and the Pelicans personally replied in a letter of her own. She thanked Izzy for her interest, even apologizing that they were unable to consider her for the position. She also offered Izzy some sweet words of encouragement about her future.

“I am sorry we received this after we hired Coach Dennis Allen and you were not part of our interview process. Please be assured I will pass your letter on to Coach Allen and should we get an opening, we will let you know.”

“Stay well, continue to work hard in school and always remember you can do anything you work for and set your mind to.”

In addition to the letter, Mrs. Benson sent Izzy an autographed team football and team photo. Izzy was so excited when she returned home from their trip to New Orleans and found a package addressed to her from Airline Drive. Her father Sean said, “The whole experience, coupled with coming home from New Orleans and finding the package was priceless!”

According to her father, Izzy has been into football since she could walk and plans to play in a recreational football league in the fall. She also wants to go to Saints training camp this summer to make sure that Mickey Loomis got the hire right.

