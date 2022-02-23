Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints waive kicker

Once the Saints re-signed Brett Maher and promoted him from the practice squad, he was able to add stability to a struggling portion of the Saints game in Wil Lutz’s absence.

In spite of his performance, Brett Maher has been waived by the Saints, likely signaling the return of Wil Lutz for the 2022 season.

Analyzing Blake Gillikin’s rookie season in the NFL and the huge impact he had as the Saints starting punter.

The Saints are named one of the likely landing spots for Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Jarvis Landry, if his time with the Browns has come to an end.

An analysis of Kenny Stills’ performance once he returned to the Saints and how, while hopes were high, Stills did not produce to the level Saints fans were hoping.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL draft.

Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints - NESN

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicts that Jameis Winston is expected to remain the Saints quarterback in the 2022 season.

