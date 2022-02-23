 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints waive kicker

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Brett Maher managed to kick it up a notch this season - Canal Street Chronicles

Once the Saints re-signed Brett Maher and promoted him from the practice squad, he was able to add stability to a struggling portion of the Saints game in Wil Lutz’s absence.

New Orleans Saints waive kicker Brett Maher - New Orleans Saints

In spite of his performance, Brett Maher has been waived by the Saints, likely signaling the return of Wil Lutz for the 2022 season.

Blake Gillikin, a bright light in the 2021 season - Canal Street Chronicles

Analyzing Blake Gillikin’s rookie season in the NFL and the huge impact he had as the Saints starting punter.

3 Most Likely Destinations for Jarvis Landry Next Season - FanDuel

The Saints are named one of the likely landing spots for Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Jarvis Landry, if his time with the Browns has come to an end.

Kenny Stills’ return to the Saints was not as productive as anticipated - Canal Street Chronicles

An analysis of Kenny Stills’ performance once he returned to the Saints and how, while hopes were high, Stills did not produce to the level Saints fans were hoping.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen - NFL

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL draft.

Quarterback Jameis Winston Expected to Be Back With New Orleans Saints - NESN

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN predicts that Jameis Winston is expected to remain the Saints quarterback in the 2022 season.

