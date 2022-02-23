Latest Updates on Saints Coach Dennis Allen’s Staff

Dennis Allen has served under Sean Payton for quite some time. Now as the new Head Coach for the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen has made some changes regarding his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Most of it has stayed the same, but on Wednesday morning it was announced that Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen would become co-defensive coordinators. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi who also interviewed for the Saints head coaching job was given the title of assistant head coach. Ronald Curry, who served as the Saints quarterbacks coach has now been given passing game coordinator duties.

Saints coaching staff now official. Here's the notable additions and promotions:



OC: Pete Carmichael

OL: Doug Marrone

WR: Kodi Burns

Co DC/DL: Ryan Nielsen

Co DC/Secondary: Kris Richard

Special Teams/Assistant Head Coach: Darren Rizzi

QB/ Passing Game Coordinator: Ronald Curry — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 23, 2022

Much of the staff from the Payton regime is still here. Continuity and stability have been something the Saints have harped on since Payton left. Allen certainly fits the bill and has done so since becoming the Saints head coach earlier this year. We’ll give you more updates as they come.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.