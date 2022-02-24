 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints finalize coaching staff decisions

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints name Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have named both Kris Richard, former defensive backs coach, and Ryan Nielsen, former defensive line coach, as co-defensive coordinators.

New Orleans Saints officially hire Doug Marrone as offensive line coach - 24/7 Sports

University of Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone has been hired by the Saints for the same position.

Latest Updates on Saints Coach Dennis Allen’s Staff - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at all of the updates to Dennis Allen’s coaching staff following all of the latest announcements.

Drew Brees, Sean Payton both rumored for same job, but it’s not for Saints - Clutch Points

Both Drew Brees and Sean Payton have been named as potential replacements for Troy Aikman as FOX’s main NFL analyst following Aikman’s signing with ESPN.

Will Clapp showed off his ability to be flexible and available for the Saints offense in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles

A breakdown and analysis of Will Clapp’s 2021 season.

2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons, Saints find talent; rocky start for Bucs’ bunch - NFL

NFL Writer Nick Shook gives the Saints rookie class a B grade.

Young Saints fan applies for head coaching job and gets the surprise of her life - Canal Street Chronicles

A young Saints fan who sent in a letter to Gayle Benson about wanting to be the Saints head coach received a personal letter back from Benson, a team photo, and an autographed football. (Tweet with letter and football below)

