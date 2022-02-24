Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints finalize coaching staff decisions

The Saints have named both Kris Richard, former defensive backs coach, and Ryan Nielsen, former defensive line coach, as co-defensive coordinators.

University of Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone has been hired by the Saints for the same position.

A look at all of the updates to Dennis Allen’s coaching staff following all of the latest announcements.

Both Drew Brees and Sean Payton have been named as potential replacements for Troy Aikman as FOX’s main NFL analyst following Aikman’s signing with ESPN.

A breakdown and analysis of Will Clapp’s 2021 season.

NFL Writer Nick Shook gives the Saints rookie class a B grade.

A young Saints fan who sent in a letter to Gayle Benson about wanting to be the Saints head coach received a personal letter back from Benson, a team photo, and an autographed football. (Tweet with letter and football below)

