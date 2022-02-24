Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints finalize coaching staff decisions

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints name Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have named both Kris Richard, former defensive backs coach, and Ryan Nielsen, former defensive line coach, as co-defensive coordinators.
New Orleans Saints officially hire Doug Marrone as offensive line coach - 24/7 Sports
University of Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone has been hired by the Saints for the same position.
Latest Updates on Saints Coach Dennis Allen’s Staff - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at all of the updates to Dennis Allen’s coaching staff following all of the latest announcements.
Drew Brees, Sean Payton both rumored for same job, but it’s not for Saints - Clutch Points
Both Drew Brees and Sean Payton have been named as potential replacements for Troy Aikman as FOX’s main NFL analyst following Aikman’s signing with ESPN.
Will Clapp showed off his ability to be flexible and available for the Saints offense in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles
A breakdown and analysis of Will Clapp’s 2021 season.
2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons, Saints find talent; rocky start for Bucs’ bunch - NFL
NFL Writer Nick Shook gives the Saints rookie class a B grade.
Young Saints fan applies for head coaching job and gets the surprise of her life - Canal Street Chronicles
A young Saints fan who sent in a letter to Gayle Benson about wanting to be the Saints head coach received a personal letter back from Benson, a team photo, and an autographed football. (Tweet with letter and football below)
Saints Announce 2022 Coordinators, coaching staff promotions, and addition of Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burnshttps://t.co/KCozUNuf0i— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 23, 2022
Sources: New Orleans Saints assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator under new coach Dennis Allen. Deal is done. Nielsen had multiple opportunities to be a college DC but gets his chance in the NFL.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 23, 2022
So my girl applied to be the next HC of the @Saints when @SeanPayton retired. Just got home from the parades this weekend and found an amazing surprise from the team! #whodat pic.twitter.com/85elJfQjki— WHODAT BABY! (@ssherma33) February 22, 2022
Loading comments...