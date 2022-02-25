Injury caused Ryan Ramczyk to battle through the past season

The Saints All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was among the many Saints in 2021 to battle through injury. Ramczyk started 10 games in 2021, his lowest career number. After week 10, he missed all the way until the season finale where the Saints beat the Falcons and he played 68 snaps. His knee injury was bad enough to keep him out 7+ weeks and require surgery.

#Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk recently underwent offseason knee surgery aimed at cleaning it out and alleviating the issues he battled all season, source said. The procedure was described as minor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

On February 2nd, Ramczyk had a minor procedure to clean out his knee and other issues he was having. With the surgery being described as minor, this suggests he’ll be ready to go for the team’s offseason activities.

Before the season, Ramczyk signed a huge extension that keeps him tied to New Orleans until 2026. He signed a 5-year deal worth $96M, with some interesting details about a potential future at Left Tackle. With LT Terron Armstead currently a free agent, it is important to note some important details on Ramczyk’s new deal. If the Saints fail to keep Armstead in the building, they have the flexibility to move Ramcyzk to left tackle. Ramczyk’s deal has a one-time $1M incentive tied to being named a 1st or 2nd team AP All-Pro specifically at left tackle. His salary in all remaining years would escalate by $1 million. The ideal situation for the Saints would be to re-sign Terron Armstead and push his number down the road and keep both tackles at their same positions.

Ryan Ramczyk & Terron Armstead: the NFL's top duo at T ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/5LMpzdAVOe — PFF (@PFF) May 25, 2021

In 2021, Ryan Ramczyk finished top 10 in Pro Football Focuses top 10 tackles in 2021 despite battling through an injury. He finished with an 84.1 grade, his 2nd highest total in his career. His highest was in 2019 when he finished 1st-team all-pro with a 90.8 overall grade. The New Orleans Saints need a healthy Ryan Ramczyk in 2022.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel