Fleur-de-Links, March February 25: Former Saints 1st round pick passes away

A look at Jameis Winston’s time spent as the Saints starting quarterback in 2021.

Kenny Burrough, a wide receiver who was drafted in the first round of the 1970 draft by the Saints, has passed away.

Ronald Curry, who was the Saints wide receivers coach, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Ledger-Enquirer’s Adam Thompson has the Saints as the 5th most likely team for Russell Wilson to play for in the 2022 season.

NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock predicts that Tua Tagovailoa will be the Saints quarterback in 2022.

An analysis of Juwan Johnson’s 2021 season, with a specific look at his move from wide receiver to tight end.

Ryan Pace, a former executive for the Saints, has reportedly been hired for the Atlanta Falcons front office.

The real news in yesterday's announcement is that Kris Richard is now the first Black coordinator and second minority coordinator in #Saints franchise history. Zaven Yaralian, an Armenian who grew up in Lebanon, was the club's DC from 1997 to 1999. pic.twitter.com/7wOqhp03Wb — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 24, 2022

A reunion of former Saints execs as Ryan Pace goes to work with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot https://t.co/AwbOn3AAPZ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 24, 2022