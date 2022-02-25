 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March February 25: Former Saints 1st round pick passes away

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Jameis righted a lot of wrongs in short 2021 tenure with Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Jameis Winston’s time spent as the Saints starting quarterback in 2021.

Kenny Burrough, Former Saints No. 1 Draft Pick Dies at 73 - Saints News Network

Kenny Burrough, a wide receiver who was drafted in the first round of the 1970 draft by the Saints, has passed away.

Ronald Curry Promoted to New Orleans Saints Passing Game Coordinator - 24/7 Sports

Ronald Curry, who was the Saints wide receivers coach, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Russell Wilson Trade Odds: Broncos, Steelers, Packers or Saints? - Ledger-Enquirer

Ledger-Enquirer’s Adam Thompson has the Saints as the 5th most likely team for Russell Wilson to play for in the 2022 season.

Where will Jimmy G land? Eight bold offseason QB predictions - NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock predicts that Tua Tagovailoa will be the Saints quarterback in 2022.

Juwan Johnson From Marques Colston Lookalike to Solid Tight End. A Fun Surprise in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles

An analysis of Juwan Johnson’s 2021 season, with a specific look at his move from wide receiver to tight end.

Former Saints Executive Added to the Falcons Front Office - Saints News Network

Ryan Pace, a former executive for the Saints, has reportedly been hired for the Atlanta Falcons front office.

