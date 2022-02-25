 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Per reports, Troy Aikman is leaving Fox Sports. Could Drew Brees or Sean Payton be replacing him?

Could the former Saints QB and Head Coach be competing against one another?

By Tina Howell
San Francisco 49ers v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, a report came out from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand that Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Shortly after that news broke, reports came out that both former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees as well as former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton could be in consideration as Aikman’s replacement.

Brees joined NBC Sports last year as a studio analyst for Sunday night’s “Football Night in America” and is also a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football.

Since announcing his retirement from the Saints, Payton has expressed a serious interest in broadcasting and had been actively interviewing for positions with various networks in California, during Super Bowl week.

Will Aikman actually leave Fox and could Brees and Payton be competing against one another for the first time? We will keep you updated on any further developments.

