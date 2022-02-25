Canal Street Chronicles adds a New Co-Managing Editor

When I started at Canal Street Chronicles last August, to say I was excited is an understatement. Writing has always been one of my passions, so being able to feed my creative spirit was something I looked forward to. Being born and raised in New Orleans, I have loved the Saints my whole life. I also love New Orleans just as much. It is one of the reasons that I started Fleurs Truly Podcast 2 years ago. Getting to join CSC was another wonderful opportunity and to be able to share what makes this city so special, to talk about the Saints, something I truly love, while having fun is what it is all about!!

This new opportunity as Co-Managing Editor is not something I take lightly. I always try to give 110% in everything that I set out to do. I want our readers to enjoy this site as much as I do and did, even before I was a member of the staff.

I know I have some BIG shoes to fill with Ross leaving. It is bittersweet because I know how valuable you were to the site, and I truly enjoyed my brief time working with you. You will be missed around here. But hard work always pays off and you have definitely earned this next step in your journey. I wish you all the success in the future.

Thank you to my Co-Managing Editor, Chris for this opportunity. First, for welcoming me on board 6 months ago and thank you today, for your guidance and for trusting me to share this role with you. I look forward to the next chapter at CSC.

And last but NOT least, I want to say thank you to my family and friends who have always supported me and encouraged me to go after what I want, no matter how big or small my goal was. I am truly blessed to have such a wonderful circle. Something I learned years ago... Sometimes you will succeed, sometimes you will fail but you will never know unless you try.

I am very grateful for this opportunity and want to continue to help improve this site, the content as well as provide support to our wonderful staff when needed. Please feel free to reach out to me with any thoughts or suggestions so that we can make Canal Street Chronicles better than ever.

