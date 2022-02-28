Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Saints restructure contracts, create cap space

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints create $26.217M in cap space, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly created more than $26 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk.
Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts - NFL
In addition to Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints have also reportedly restructured Andrus Peat’s contract, creating an additional $7 million in cap space.
Michael Thomas’ inspiring message for Saints fans after contract restructure - Clutch Points
After reports of his contract restructuring, Michael Thomas Tweeted out an image with the sentence, “A fresh start isn’t a new place, it’s a mindset.” (Tweet below)
Saints Will Reportedly Enter Contract Talks With Jameis Winston - The Spun
NFL Network’s Jim Trotter claims that, if the Saints have not already entered contract negotiations with Jameis Winston, “they will very shortly.”
Jameis Winston mocked to Minnesota Vikings for 2022 season - 24/7 Sports
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicted recently that the Minnesota Vikings will acquire Jameis Winston in the offseason.
Per reports, Troy Aikman is leaving Fox Sports. Could Drew Brees or Sean Payton be replacing him? - Canal Street Chronicles
With Troy Aikman reportedly leaving Fox Sports, reports indicate that Fox Sports could be pursuing Drew Brees or Sean Payton to replace him.
Drew Brees-owned Stretch Zone set to open in Baton Rouge this spring - The Advocate
A Stretch Zone franchise owned by Drew Brees is scheduled to open in Baton Rouge in spring of 2022.
February 27, 2022
New Orleans #Saints GM Mickey Loomis and his former special teams star @SteveGleason during the Krewe of Hermes parade. pic.twitter.com/iQQ3jVHIMs— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 26, 2022
Flashback: Mardi Gras mood with @camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/rGPkyHrSlE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 26, 2022
