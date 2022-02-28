Fleur-de-Links, February 28: Saints restructure contracts, create cap space

The Saints have reportedly created more than $26 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk.

In addition to Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints have also reportedly restructured Andrus Peat’s contract, creating an additional $7 million in cap space.

After reports of his contract restructuring, Michael Thomas Tweeted out an image with the sentence, “A fresh start isn’t a new place, it’s a mindset.” (Tweet below)

NFL Network’s Jim Trotter claims that, if the Saints have not already entered contract negotiations with Jameis Winston, “they will very shortly.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicted recently that the Minnesota Vikings will acquire Jameis Winston in the offseason.

With Troy Aikman reportedly leaving Fox Sports, reports indicate that Fox Sports could be pursuing Drew Brees or Sean Payton to replace him.

A Stretch Zone franchise owned by Drew Brees is scheduled to open in Baton Rouge in spring of 2022.