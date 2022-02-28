Saints scheduled to make their third trip abroad for London game in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are headed back to where royalty resides as the team will be hosting one of the NFL’s five International games for the 2022 season. This will be the teams third regular-season appearance in the great United Kingdom. The first outing being a 37-32 victory against the San Diego Chargers in ‘07 and the last, a 20-0 shutout versus the Miami Dolphins in ‘17.

: #Saints will play a game in London next season! pic.twitter.com/MRfbd97UM7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 28, 2022

It was announced that the team will be playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of its Premier League soccer club, the Spurs. This would be a separate venue from the Saints previous trip in which they were played at Wembley Stadium, just 30 minutes away.

The date and time has yet to be announced as well as the opponent. With that being said there are only three possible options to choose from to play in this game. Those three being the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. For international game purposes, the team must be from the opposing conference as well as a visiting team next season since New Orleans is the host.

I don't see the Saints giving up the Bengals game considering the LSU ties.



That leaves just Ravens and Raiders as the two most likely opponents. Considering the hype around Lamar Jackson and the fact that the Ravens made the playoffs 3 of the last 4 years, I'll say the Raiders. https://t.co/h8gsmbKuYI — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) February 28, 2022

The team will look to continue their unbeaten streak overseas in 2022, only this time without the two biggest faces in the franchises history to lead them. But who doesn’t love a good challenge?

Should be a fun one. Cheerio!