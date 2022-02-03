Fleur-de-Links, February 3: Saints legend shares his thoughts on the head coach search

New Orleans Saints News:
Interview: Mark Ingram talks about his new partnership, love of NOLA, life after Payton, football and more! - Canal Street Chronicles
Mark Ingram talks about his return to New Orleans and his personal goals for the upcoming season.
Report: Saints to Play Game in London in 2022 As Part of NFL’s International Series - Bleacher Report
Reports say that the Saints have been informed that they will play a game in London in 2022, but the date and opponent have not been officially announced.
NFL World Reacts To Saints’ 2022 London News - The Spun
Saints fans share their thoughts on the announcement of a Saints game set for London.
Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy - New Orleans Saints
While the Saints still expect to interview 3 more candidates, Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn have already interviewed with the team for the head coach position.
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit even if hired as coach - WGNTV
In a recent CNN appearance, Brian Flores has said that, if he is hired, he will continue to pursue his lawsuit, saying that it “is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League.”
VIDEO REPORT: Saints Hall of Fame LB Jonathan Vilma talks NOLA coaching search, Jameis Winston - WDSU
Jonathan Vilma says that he thinks Dennis Allen should be the next head coach for the Saints and Jameis Winston should be the quarterback for the 2022 season.
Demario Davis Talks Sean Payton, Brian Flores With Jim Rome - Saints News Network
Demario Davis gave an interview on The Jim Rome Show where Demario gave his thoughts on Sean Payton’s retirement and Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.
I know the #Saints are looking for their next HC, but wow did Sean Payton accomplish so much in New Orleans.— Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) February 2, 2022
9 Double Digit win seasons.
5 Of them in franchise history before Payton.
7 Division Titles
2 Before SP
3 NFC Championship Games
0 Before SP
1 Super Bowl
0 Before SP pic.twitter.com/JYlNhsKoVI
A message from @Pierre_Thomas to @SeanPayton ⚜️#ThankYouSean pic.twitter.com/NyyX1j2k14— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 2, 2022
Black and Gold. That is all. If someone wanted him they should’ve drafted him higher than us @MarcusWilliams https://t.co/07RZkteUiK— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 2, 2022
