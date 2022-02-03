 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, February 3: Saints legend shares his thoughts on the head coach search

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Interview: Mark Ingram talks about his new partnership, love of NOLA, life after Payton, football and more! - Canal Street Chronicles

Mark Ingram talks about his return to New Orleans and his personal goals for the upcoming season.

Report: Saints to Play Game in London in 2022 As Part of NFL’s International Series - Bleacher Report

Reports say that the Saints have been informed that they will play a game in London in 2022, but the date and opponent have not been officially announced.

NFL World Reacts To Saints’ 2022 London News - The Spun

Saints fans share their thoughts on the announcement of a Saints game set for London.

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy - New Orleans Saints

While the Saints still expect to interview 3 more candidates, Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn have already interviewed with the team for the head coach position.

Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit even if hired as coach - WGNTV

In a recent CNN appearance, Brian Flores has said that, if he is hired, he will continue to pursue his lawsuit, saying that it “is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League.”

VIDEO REPORT: Saints Hall of Fame LB Jonathan Vilma talks NOLA coaching search, Jameis Winston - WDSU

Jonathan Vilma says that he thinks Dennis Allen should be the next head coach for the Saints and Jameis Winston should be the quarterback for the 2022 season.

Demario Davis Talks Sean Payton, Brian Flores With Jim Rome - Saints News Network

Demario Davis gave an interview on The Jim Rome Show where Demario gave his thoughts on Sean Payton’s retirement and Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

