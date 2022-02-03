Fleur-de-Links, February 3: Saints legend shares his thoughts on the head coach search

Mark Ingram talks about his return to New Orleans and his personal goals for the upcoming season.

Reports say that the Saints have been informed that they will play a game in London in 2022, but the date and opponent have not been officially announced.

Saints fans share their thoughts on the announcement of a Saints game set for London.

While the Saints still expect to interview 3 more candidates, Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn have already interviewed with the team for the head coach position.

In a recent CNN appearance, Brian Flores has said that, if he is hired, he will continue to pursue his lawsuit, saying that it “is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League.”

Jonathan Vilma says that he thinks Dennis Allen should be the next head coach for the Saints and Jameis Winston should be the quarterback for the 2022 season.

Demario Davis gave an interview on The Jim Rome Show where Demario gave his thoughts on Sean Payton’s retirement and Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

I know the #Saints are looking for their next HC, but wow did Sean Payton accomplish so much in New Orleans.



9 Double Digit win seasons.

5 Of them in franchise history before Payton.



7 Division Titles

2 Before SP



3 NFC Championship Games

0 Before SP



1 Super Bowl

0 Before SP pic.twitter.com/JYlNhsKoVI — Deuce Windham (@RevDeuceWindham) February 2, 2022