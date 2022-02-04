Saints set to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Earlier Thursday evening, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated the New Orleans Saints were interested in talking to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This comes after the Saints interviewed Doug Pederson at the end of January and interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brain Flores and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in Mobile during the Senior Bowl.

The Saints want to speak with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching job, per sources. An interview could take place Saturday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2022

The Saints will also interview current Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen and Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi at some point in the near future. This is the second interview for the New Orleans native as he interviewed for the Denver Broncos job earlier in January. Should Bieniemy come on board, he would inherit an offense that ranked pretty average in points (19th with 21.4 per game) and red zone efficiency finishing 18th, however this was one of the worst 3rd down offenses in the entire league finishing 30th and 28th in total yards with 304.5 per game. He would be a big boost to helping this offense in regaining their identity in the first year without Sean Payton. We will have more information once it comes out.

