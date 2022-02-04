Fleur-de-Links, February 4: Saints tackle undergoes knee surgery

New Orleans Saints News:
Report: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk Underwent Knee Surgery - Saints News Network
Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk has successfully undergone knee surgery and is expected to be able to participate in offseason practices.
Doug Pederson, who interviewed with Saints, hired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach - NOLA
While Doug Pederson was interviewed for the Saints head coach position, he has been hired as head coach by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis updates head coaching search - WAFB
Mickey Loomis speaks on the current search for head coach, speaking highly of Brian Flores and Dennis Allen.
Photos: Alvin Kamara participates in Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball game | 2022 NFL Pro Bowl - New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara participated in a dodgeball game as a part of the Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas.
Report: Kansas City assistant Eric Bieniemy to interview for Saints head coach position - WDSU
The Saints have reportedly requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the Saints head coach position.
Saints Fans React To The Russell Wilson Photo - The Spun
A picture of Russell Wilson with Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan has gone viral among Saints fans.
Defensive lineman Payton Turner showed promise in small sample | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Payton Turner’s rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.
"I can't not hit a @AtlantaFalcons player" @Saints DE @camjordan94 just had to interrupt @kylepitts__'s interview with @Kay_Breezy22 pic.twitter.com/QkyfAWmLBv— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 3, 2022
Happy birthday to former DB and current #Saints coaching intern, @SterlingMoore #HBD | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/7NnCtWsNeJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2022
Tune into #ProBowlSkills Showdown tonight (6 pm CT on ESPN)@A_kamara6, @camjordan94, and the NFC squad battle the AFC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2022
Saints fans @AnthonyMackie serves a judge! #SaintsProBowl ⚜️ | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/7kh1GhD0ns
