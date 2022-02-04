Fleur-de-Links, February 4: Saints tackle undergoes knee surgery

Report: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk Underwent Knee Surgery - Saints News Network

Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk has successfully undergone knee surgery and is expected to be able to participate in offseason practices.

While Doug Pederson was interviewed for the Saints head coach position, he has been hired as head coach by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mickey Loomis speaks on the current search for head coach, speaking highly of Brian Flores and Dennis Allen.

Alvin Kamara participated in a dodgeball game as a part of the Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas.

The Saints have reportedly requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the Saints head coach position.

A picture of Russell Wilson with Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan has gone viral among Saints fans.

A recap of Payton Turner’s rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.