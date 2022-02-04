Saints considered one of the favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo

Arguably the two most important roles in football are question marks for the New Orleans Saints in 2022: quarterback and head coach.

It likely takes the head coaching domino to fall before the Saints are able to land on their next quarterback, so guessing who the quarterback of the 2022 New Orleans Saints will be is like blindly throwing darts at a dart board.

That isn’t stopping our pals over at DraftKing Sportsbook from releasing hypothetical quarterback odds, though. They have recently released hypothetical odds for the 2022 home of Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Saints are given the 6th-best odds at landing the current 49er.

Buccaneers +350 Steelers +400 WFT +500 Broncos +550 Panthers +700 Saints +1000 Texans +1100 Colts +1200 Dolphins +1400 Raiders +1500 Packers +1800 49ers +2500

Interestingly, the team Draft Kings views as most likely to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason is Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you recall, Jimmy G. was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots to be the heir-apparent to Tom Brady. If Garoppolo does in fact go to Tampa, he would be replacing the retired Tom Brady, albeit five or so years after it was originally envisioned and for a different team than the team that drafted him.

It is also note worthy that the odds of Garoppolo staying on the 49ers is so low. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game and were within striking distance of making it to the Super Bowl. Tons of players on the 49ers roster spoke up about Garoppolo and defended their quarterback on social media and to the press. Yes, the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year’s draft, but San Francisco still elected to start Garoppolo in the postseason over Lance. Admittedly, it is more likely than not that San Francisco moves on from Jimmy Garoppolo, but it is still possible that, after the success of the team in 2021, the 49ers elect to keep Garoppolo around a bit longer and instead elect to ship off Trey Lance for a king’s ransom.

