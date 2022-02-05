Impact Wrestling reaches out to Sean Payton

Just a week ago, Sean Payton, longtime coach of the New Orleans Saints, announced his retirement and sent shockwaves throughout the league. Now, a little over a week later, this story has taken an unexpected twist.

As of today, according to the Wrestling Observer, Impact Wrestling has offered a head coaching position to Sean Payton.

Impact Wrestling 'offers head coaching job' to NFL legend Sean Payton https://t.co/C62Uq01Yr8 pic.twitter.com/rS0PK39YcS — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 4, 2022

The type of head coaching role this is, remains to be seen. It could be a variety of things. This could very well be an on-screen role for a character already on the roster. It could also possibly be an opportunity for Payton to broaden his experience and coach wrestlers during the vigorous training that goes into being a professional wrestler.

It’s also worth noting that they are reaching out to him for a few tapings taking place in Louisiana on Sunday, February 20th at the Alario Center.

Impact Wrestling has offered former #Saints coach Sean Payton a job. pic.twitter.com/peeaElMXtk — Chuck C on Wrestling (@WrestleChuck) February 4, 2022

We will have more on this story as it develops.

