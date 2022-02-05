 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Impact Wrestling reaches out to Sean Payton

Could Sean Payton head to pro wrestling?

By Sterling Mclymont
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Just a week ago, Sean Payton, longtime coach of the New Orleans Saints, announced his retirement and sent shockwaves throughout the league. Now, a little over a week later, this story has taken an unexpected twist.

As of today, according to the Wrestling Observer, Impact Wrestling has offered a head coaching position to Sean Payton.

The type of head coaching role this is, remains to be seen. It could be a variety of things. This could very well be an on-screen role for a character already on the roster. It could also possibly be an opportunity for Payton to broaden his experience and coach wrestlers during the vigorous training that goes into being a professional wrestler.

It’s also worth noting that they are reaching out to him for a few tapings taking place in Louisiana on Sunday, February 20th at the Alario Center.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

