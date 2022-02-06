2022 NFL Pro Bowl: open thread

After a year away due to the cancellation of the 2021 game, the NFL Pro Bowl returns this year and it come to us from Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl is the closest thing we’ll get to actual NFL football this Sunday, so let’s follow the event here. The New Orleans Saints are sending four representatives to today’s Pro Bowl. Here are this year’s Saints Pro Bowlers to watch today:

RB - Alvin Kamara

DE - Cameron Jordan

CB - Marshon Lattimore

S - J.T. Gray

This is the last chance to see these Saints all-stars on the field until August, so let’s enjoy seeing them one more time. Here’s to a fantastic, and healthy, outing from our boys in the Black and Gold helmets.

Here are the details for today’s event:

2022 NFL Pro Bowl

NFC vs AFC

NFC Head Coach - Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

AFC Head Coach - Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Weather - Domed stadium

Game Time: 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - ESPN

Announcers - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick

Online - ESPN.com/watch

Mobile - NFL App and/or ESPN App

Enjoy the exhibition, folks.