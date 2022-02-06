Pro Bowl 2022: Game Time, TV, Online, and Mobile Streaming

The Pro Bowl returns to the field after the game was cancelled last year, and rather than a trip to beautiful Hawaii or the Super Bowl host city of Los Angeles, the Pro Bowl take place in sunny Las Vegas. It may not be scenic Honolulu or Hollywood, but the NFL Pro Bowlers do get to spend some time on the Vegas Strip, which I'm sure will not get any complaints. Although the Pro Bowl had become a mess from 2014-2016, the game has rebounded a bit since 2017. It has gone from unwatchable to mildly entertaining, so let’s hope for the best here. The New Orleans Saints are sending four representatives to today’s Pro Bowl. Here are this year’s Saints Pro Bowlers to watch today:

RB - Alvin Kamara

DE - Cameron Jordan

CB - Marshon Lattimore

S - J.T. Gray

Here are the details for today’s event:

2022 NFL Pro Bowl

NFC vs AFC

NFC Head Coach - Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

AFC Head Coach - Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Weather - Domed stadium

Game Time: 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - ESPN

Announcers - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick

Online - ESPN.com/watch

Mobile - NFL App and/or ESPN App

Enjoy the exhibition and follow along with our open thread this afternoon.