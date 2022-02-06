Pro Bowl 2022: Game Time, TV, Online, and Mobile Streaming

The Pro Bowl returns to the field after the game was cancelled last year, and rather than a trip to beautiful Hawaii or the Super Bowl host city of Los Angeles, the Pro Bowl take place in sunny Las Vegas. It may not be scenic Honolulu or Hollywood, but the NFL Pro Bowlers do get to spend some time on the Vegas Strip, which I'm sure will not get any complaints. Although the Pro Bowl had become a mess from 2014-2016, the game has rebounded a bit since 2017. It has gone from unwatchable to mildly entertaining, so let’s hope for the best here. The New Orleans Saints are sending four representatives to today’s Pro Bowl. Here are this year’s Saints Pro Bowlers to watch today:
RB - Alvin Kamara
DE - Cameron Jordan
CB - Marshon Lattimore
S - J.T. Gray
Here are the details for today’s event:
2022 NFL Pro Bowl
NFC vs AFC
NFC Head Coach - Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
AFC Head Coach - Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Weather - Domed stadium
Game Time: 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST
Network - ESPN
Announcers - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick
Online - ESPN.com/watch
Mobile - NFL App and/or ESPN App
Enjoy the exhibition and follow along with our open thread this afternoon.
