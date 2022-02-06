New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas

Per a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter account, New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara was arrested earlier this evening in Las Vegas. Kamara was booked on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to their official press release.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Kamara has been in Las Vegas over the last few days for the 2022 Pro-Bowl and played in the game earlier Sunday afternoon. This is obviously an ongoing story so we will have more information as it develops.

