 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas

Per LVMPD’s report, Kamara was taken into custody earlier this evening on suspicion of battery.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Pro Bowl-NFC Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Per a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Twitter account, New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara was arrested earlier this evening in Las Vegas. Kamara was booked on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to their official press release.

Kamara has been in Las Vegas over the last few days for the 2022 Pro-Bowl and played in the game earlier Sunday afternoon. This is obviously an ongoing story so we will have more information as it develops.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...