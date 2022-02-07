Saints continue to be linked to Pickett in CBS mock draft

Unless or until the New Orleans Saints add a veteran quarterback this offseason, we’re going to hear a lot about the Saints drafting a signal-caller in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis continues to impress during Senior Bowl week. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has local ties. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was originally considered the best in this year’s draft class. Who would the Saints grab in CBS Sport’s latest first round mock draft?

Kenny Pickett QB PITTSBURGH • SR • 6’3” / 220 LBS The Saints are a complete wild card now that Sean Payton has stepped away, but the team needs to figure out its quarterback situation regardless. It looks to Pickett to hopefully be the answer for the foreseeable future.

Malik Willis’s impressive Senior Bowl week has vaulted him into the Top 10 in this CBS mock, going 9th overall to the Denver Broncos. Other than Willis, the Saints had their choice of quarterback by the time they were on the clock with the 18th overall pick. Matt Corral wasn’t selected until two spots later by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Saints instead sign a quarterback like Jameis Winston this offseason, they are likely to address wide receiver with one of their first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. At the 18th pick, the Saints had plenty of options here too. Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was selected 22nd overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams wasn’t selected until the 26th pick by the Tennessee Titans.

