Saints 2023 Super Bowl odds released

Yes, I know the 2022 Super Bowl hasn’t happened yet.

That isn’t stopping our pals over at DraftKing Sportsbook from releasing odds for the 2023 Super Bowl, though. If you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints and consider yourself a betting man or woman, there is significant money to win (or lose) by placing a bet on the New Orleans Saints as 2023 Super Bowl Champs (+3000).

It shouldn’t be considered a surprise to see this year’s Super Bowl opponents, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, along with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs and the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills round out the Top 4.

For Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans, it’s probably a bit unsettling to see the Buccaneers drop from an early Super Bowl favorite to fringe contender at +2000 odds. Around the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are two of the bottom-four teams with the worst 2023 Super Bowl odds. The New Orleans Saints don’t have a quarterback or a head coach right now, and they are still given better odds than the Atlanta Falcons who have both.

