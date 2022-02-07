Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints still without head coach as list of candidates dwindles

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas - Canal Street Chronicles
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated via Twitter that they have arrested Alvin Kamara on battery charges.
Saints’ Cameron Jordan talks Sean Payton stepping down, his seventh Pro Bowl appearance and more - CBS Sports
In a recent interview ahead of the Pro Bowl, Cameron Jordan spoke on his time in the league, missing Sean Payton, and the Saints potentially bringing back Jameis Winston.
Impact Wrestling reaches out to Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles
Impact Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion, have officially reached out to Sean Payton with a job offer, though Payton’s responsibilities within the organization were not disclosed to the public.
Bradley Roby added great depth to cornerback position | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Bradley Roby’s first season with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints considered one of the favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo - Canal Street Chronicles
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are the 6th most likely team to land Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason.
There Are Now Just 2 NFL Teams Without A Head Coach - The Spun
The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans are the only two teams in the NFL currently without a head coach.
One Head Coach Candidate Surprisingly Turned Down New Orleans Saints Interview - BroBible
Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. declined an opportunity to interview for the Saints head coach position.
Coulda Been a Saint? ⚜️@CamJordan94 almost had @Druski2Funny playing for the Saints at the #ProBowl!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 6, 2022
(via @NFL) | #SaintsProBowl pic.twitter.com/B3vY58ptVD
Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints in-person today. Interview just wrapped up. And now New Orleans will get to work on narrowing the head-coaching search.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022
Bears: Matt Eberflus— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2022
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett
Giants: Brian Daboll
Raiders: Josh McDaniels
Vikings: Kevin O’Connell
Jaguars: Doug Pederson
Dolphins: Mike McDaniel
Still left: Texans, Saints
