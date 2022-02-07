Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints still without head coach as list of candidates dwindles

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated via Twitter that they have arrested Alvin Kamara on battery charges.

In a recent interview ahead of the Pro Bowl, Cameron Jordan spoke on his time in the league, missing Sean Payton, and the Saints potentially bringing back Jameis Winston.

Impact Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion, have officially reached out to Sean Payton with a job offer, though Payton’s responsibilities within the organization were not disclosed to the public.

A recap of Bradley Roby’s first season with the New Orleans Saints.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are the 6th most likely team to land Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason.

The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans are the only two teams in the NFL currently without a head coach.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. declined an opportunity to interview for the Saints head coach position.

Eric Bieniemy spent nearly eight hours with the Saints in-person today. Interview just wrapped up. And now New Orleans will get to work on narrowing the head-coaching search. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022