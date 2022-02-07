 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, February 7: Saints still without head coach as list of candidates dwindles

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas - Canal Street Chronicles

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated via Twitter that they have arrested Alvin Kamara on battery charges.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan talks Sean Payton stepping down, his seventh Pro Bowl appearance and more - CBS Sports

In a recent interview ahead of the Pro Bowl, Cameron Jordan spoke on his time in the league, missing Sean Payton, and the Saints potentially bringing back Jameis Winston.

Impact Wrestling reaches out to Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

Impact Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion, have officially reached out to Sean Payton with a job offer, though Payton’s responsibilities within the organization were not disclosed to the public.

Bradley Roby added great depth to cornerback position | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints

A recap of Bradley Roby’s first season with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints considered one of the favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo - Canal Street Chronicles

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are the 6th most likely team to land Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason.

There Are Now Just 2 NFL Teams Without A Head Coach - The Spun

The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans are the only two teams in the NFL currently without a head coach.

One Head Coach Candidate Surprisingly Turned Down New Orleans Saints Interview - BroBible

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. declined an opportunity to interview for the Saints head coach position.

