Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints reportedly have a new head coach

The Saints have reportedly decided on Dennis Allen as the team’s new head coach.

A FaceTime call between Sean Payton and Kevin James to promote the Sean Payton biopic Home Team.

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Saints drafting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team, placing the Saints as a long shot contender, but with better odds than both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Odell Beckham Jr. has said that he was close to signing with the Saints, saying it was the “Right place. Wrong time.”

More details about Alvin Kamara’s arrest in Las Vegas.

12 years ago today, the #Saints won Super Bowl XLIV



: More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/1mQDryg5Lp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 7, 2022