 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints reportedly have a new head coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Reportedly Promoting Dennis Allen to Head Coach to Replace Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly decided on Dennis Allen as the team’s new head coach.

Watch: Kevin James Calls a Double-Reverse on Sean Payton and Retirement Pact for ‘The GOAT’ - Saints News Network

A FaceTime call between Sean Payton and Kevin James to promote the Sean Payton biopic Home Team.

Saints continue to be linked to Pickett in CBS mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Saints drafting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

NFL mock draft 2022: Jordan Reid’s new two-round predictions for top 64 picks, featuring six quarterbacks, Senior Bowl risers - ESPN (ESPN+ required)

ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Saints 2023 Super Bowl odds released - Canal Street Chronicles

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team, placing the Saints as a long shot contender, but with better odds than both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Odell Beckham: I was ‘very close’ to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams - NFL.com

Odell Beckham Jr. has said that he was close to signing with the Saints, saying it was the “Right place. Wrong time.”

Police report: Video evidence supports allegations against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara - ESPN

More details about Alvin Kamara’s arrest in Las Vegas.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...