Fleur-de-Links, February 8: Saints reportedly have a new head coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Reportedly Promoting Dennis Allen to Head Coach to Replace Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly decided on Dennis Allen as the team’s new head coach.
Watch: Kevin James Calls a Double-Reverse on Sean Payton and Retirement Pact for ‘The GOAT’ - Saints News Network
A FaceTime call between Sean Payton and Kevin James to promote the Sean Payton biopic Home Team.
Saints continue to be linked to Pickett in CBS mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles
CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Saints drafting quarterback Kenny Pickett.
NFL mock draft 2022: Jordan Reid’s new two-round predictions for top 64 picks, featuring six quarterbacks, Senior Bowl risers - ESPN (ESPN+ required)
ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
Saints 2023 Super Bowl odds released - Canal Street Chronicles
DraftKings Sportsbook has released the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team, placing the Saints as a long shot contender, but with better odds than both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.
Odell Beckham: I was ‘very close’ to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams - NFL.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has said that he was close to signing with the Saints, saying it was the “Right place. Wrong time.”
Police report: Video evidence supports allegations against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara - ESPN
More details about Alvin Kamara’s arrest in Las Vegas.
12 years ago today, the #Saints won Super Bowl XLIV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 7, 2022
More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF
Dennis Allen was considered the candidate to beat in New Orleans since he has been so successful as the Saints' defensive coordinator -- and since the franchise wasn't looking for an overhaul after posting the NFL's second best regular-season record over the past five years.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 7, 2022
#ShowtimeCam with @CamJordan94 and Marshon https://t.co/en43qXkCzh pic.twitter.com/2xATLb8cWL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 6, 2022
