CSC Podcast: Saints hire Dennis Allen as Head Coach

New Orleans Saints analysts for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle, Nate Williamson, and Chris Connor break down the hiring of Dennis Allen. They break down why DA was the right guy and how he beat out the other candidates because of culture fit. They also look forward to DA’s first offseason as the head coach. The next move for him will be finding an offensive and defensive coordinator. Listen In!

