Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Dennis Allen publicly introduced as new head coach

Canal Street Chronicles’ Dylan Sanders predicts the Saints’ draft picks from Round 1 to Round 7.

Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis officially introduced Dennis Allen as the head coach of the Saints.

Dennis Allen gives his thoughts on wanting to make his own mark on the Saints.

When asked about Michael Thomas during a recent radio interview, Dennis Allen said that Thomas was working hard to return, but did not give a timetable for his return.

The New Orleans Saints official site provides a brief profile on new head coach Dennis Allen.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke favorably of Dennis Allen, even saying that he has learned from “watching [Allen’s] teams play.”

Cameron Jordan opens up on his in-person and internet recruiting attempts to bring in Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson while also giving his thoughts on his ideal candidate for Saints quarterback and sharing who he thinks will be the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.