Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Dennis Allen publicly introduced as new head coach

New Orleans Saints News:
Post-Senior Bowl Week 2022 Saints Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ Dylan Sanders predicts the Saints’ draft picks from Round 1 to Round 7.
Dennis Allen introduced as Saints head coach - WXXV
Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis officially introduced Dennis Allen as the head coach of the Saints.
New Saints head coach Dennis Allen wants ‘to create my own legacy’ in New Orleans - ESPN
Dennis Allen gives his thoughts on wanting to make his own mark on the Saints.
New Saints Coach Dennis Allen Asked About WR Michael Thomas - The Spun
When asked about Michael Thomas during a recent radio interview, Dennis Allen said that Thomas was working hard to return, but did not give a timetable for his return.
Ten things to know about New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints official site provides a brief profile on new head coach Dennis Allen.
Bill Belichick reacts to Saints hiring Dennis Allen as new head coach - Clutch Points
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke favorably of Dennis Allen, even saying that he has learned from “watching [Allen’s] teams play.”
Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson to New Orleans? Cam Jordan pitches for next Saints quarterback - USA Today
Cameron Jordan opens up on his in-person and internet recruiting attempts to bring in Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson while also giving his thoughts on his ideal candidate for Saints quarterback and sharing who he thinks will be the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Congrats #Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/G77JtbuRXS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 8, 2022
Always lurkin….— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) February 9, 2022
Respect @joshhart and @NickeilAW, thanks for repping this city right! https://t.co/GvWgraiWRl
Crank it up DA https://t.co/JVz59eN2C0— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 9, 2022
Loading comments...