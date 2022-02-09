 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 9: Dennis Allen publicly introduced as new head coach

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Post-Senior Bowl Week 2022 Saints Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ Dylan Sanders predicts the Saints’ draft picks from Round 1 to Round 7.

Dennis Allen introduced as Saints head coach - WXXV

Saints owner Gayle Benson and general manager Mickey Loomis officially introduced Dennis Allen as the head coach of the Saints.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen wants ‘to create my own legacy’ in New Orleans - ESPN

Dennis Allen gives his thoughts on wanting to make his own mark on the Saints.

New Saints Coach Dennis Allen Asked About WR Michael Thomas - The Spun

When asked about Michael Thomas during a recent radio interview, Dennis Allen said that Thomas was working hard to return, but did not give a timetable for his return.

Ten things to know about New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints official site provides a brief profile on new head coach Dennis Allen.

Bill Belichick reacts to Saints hiring Dennis Allen as new head coach - Clutch Points

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke favorably of Dennis Allen, even saying that he has learned from “watching [Allen’s] teams play.”

Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson to New Orleans? Cam Jordan pitches for next Saints quarterback - USA Today

Cameron Jordan opens up on his in-person and internet recruiting attempts to bring in Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson while also giving his thoughts on his ideal candidate for Saints quarterback and sharing who he thinks will be the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...