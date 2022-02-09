Saints hire Doug Marrone to offensive staff, per reports

The New Orleans Saints are hiring Doug Marrone to a key role on their offensive staff. Marrone was previously with the Saints from 2006-2008 as their offensive coordinator, a formal face for Dennis Allen who was also brought onto the staff at that time. Most recently, he spent time as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Marrone was a part of the Saints' rebirth in 2006 and helped change the culture of the Saints organization, now he’s back with the team again.

The #Saints are hiring an old friend, bringing back #Bama OL coach and former #Jaguars coach Doug Marrone for a key role on their offensive staff, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

The role that Marrone will play is unknown right now, but it is not believed to be offensive coordinator. Marrone has a lot of experience coaching the offensive line so we could possibly see him take on a run-game coordinator role. The Saints as an offense, pride themselves on running the football but that is something as of late, that they have struggled with. Marrone brings years of veteran leadership as an offensive line and tight ends coach as well as offensive coordinator. Marrone will help try and fix a run game and an offensive line that needs all the help it can get. As the staff is being built, we will get a clearer picture of what his role is with the team.

