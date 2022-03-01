Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Saints fans continue to troll Eli Apple

The Saints have been confirmed to play a home game in London during the 2022 season.

A new rehab video of Jameis Winston has been released on Twitter, showing Winston running for the first time since his injury. (Tweet below)

Reports indicate that the Saints are “comfortable” re-signing Jameis Winston.

Almost three months after the passing of former Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr., his family is asking for answers about what happened to him.

A picture from recent Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans captured a sign mocking Eli Apple, with the sign saying, “This corner is better than Eli Apple.” (Tweet below)

Fans on Twitter have mocked the Miami Dolphins for reportedly trying to snag both Sean Payton and Tom Brady before Sean Payton’s retirement announcement.

While recent reports indicate that Fox Sports may be interested in Sean Payton, a new report suggests that Amazon will be meeting with Sean Payton as Amazon looks to set up it’s own broadcast crew.

Jameis Winston back running for the first time since his injury back in October. #Noles #Saints (via wilk_kevin/IG) pic.twitter.com/gi4dGqdsSe — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) February 28, 2022

The @saints are back in the an we can't wait!!#NFLUK — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2022