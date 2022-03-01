Fleur-de-Links, March 1: Saints fans continue to troll Eli Apple

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints scheduled to make their third trip abroad for London game in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have been confirmed to play a home game in London during the 2022 season.
Jameis Winston’s Latest Rehab Video Shows Him Running - Saints News Network
A new rehab video of Jameis Winston has been released on Twitter, showing Winston running for the first time since his injury. (Tweet below)
Report: Saints comfortable with re-signing Jameis Winston for 2022 - Larry Brown Sports
Reports indicate that the Saints are “comfortable” re-signing Jameis Winston.
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in police custody. His family wants answers - ESPN
Almost three months after the passing of former Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr., his family is asking for answers about what happened to him.
N.J. native, Giants draft bust Eli Apple trolled on the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras - NJ
A picture from recent Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans captured a sign mocking Eli Apple, with the sign saying, “This corner is better than Eli Apple.” (Tweet below)
The Dolphins Wanted Sean Payton: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Fans on Twitter have mocked the Miami Dolphins for reportedly trying to snag both Sean Payton and Tom Brady before Sean Payton’s retirement announcement.
A 2nd network is pursuing former Saints coach Sean Payton for top analyst role, report says - NOLA
While recent reports indicate that Fox Sports may be interested in Sean Payton, a new report suggests that Amazon will be meeting with Sean Payton as Amazon looks to set up it’s own broadcast crew.
Jameis Winston back running for the first time since his injury back in October. #Noles #Saints (via wilk_kevin/IG) pic.twitter.com/gi4dGqdsSe— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) February 28, 2022
The @saints are back in the an we can't wait!!#NFLUK— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2022
Man I love Louisiana lmao @EliApple pic.twitter.com/1P35fPVWma— ⚜️ All things Louisiana all the time my baw⚜️ (@DaShow23) February 27, 2022
Loading comments...