The Saints must sign Jameis before it’s too late

If you were ever wondering what a comeback story looks like, look no further than Jameis Winston! Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the New Orleans Saints signed Winston as a backup QB where he spent the year learning under the leadership of Drew Brees. After Brees’ retirement, the opportunity for Winston to shine would present itself. After being named the starting QB for the NFL season, Winston would go on to lead the team to an impressive 5-2 record. It’s safe to say that prior to injury, Winston was well on his way to finding new life in New Orleans.

Since injury, Winston has shown tremendous progress in his recovery. With new rehab videos surfacing onto the internet by the week, it’s apparent that he is serious about getting back on the field as soon as possible.

Former #Nole QB Jameis Winston progressing well in rehab after his knee surgery. #Saints (via IG/wilk_kevin) pic.twitter.com/XyridFHgqK — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) December 23, 2021

First look at quarterback Jameis Winston throwing since surgery.



Rehab process looking good for the former #Nole and #Saints quarterback. (via IG/wilk_kevin) pic.twitter.com/SZ2elyqUby — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) December 30, 2021

Although New Orleans remains the likely landing spot for a revitalized Jameis Winston, other teams have started to show interest in the former Tampa Bay QB.

Commanders Are Now Shifting Their Attention To Jameis Winston https://t.co/3zcvuZi5jt — PM Sports News (@PMSportsNews) March 9, 2022

With free agency right around the corner, the Saints must act now! Winston is a strong QB that has already proven himself and is more than ready to lead any team into the future. Other teams have now seen the value of this new version of Winston and are sure to make offers to the young star during this time.

Without Winston, the Saints would be forced to attempt at finding and developing other QB’s or possibly settle for Taysom Hill. While Hill isn’t the worst possible option, there’s no denying that Winston should be the long-term answer.

