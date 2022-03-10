Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints add former cornerback to coaching staff

New Orleans Saints News:
QB of the future? - 2022 Post-Combine Saints Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
In Canal Street Chronicles’ post-combine mock draft, the Saints trade back in the draft and use the 30th pick in the draft to select Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter.
Jameis Winston, Kenny Pickett among Saints’ top QB targets - FOX Sports
Reports indicate that Jameis Winston and Kenny Pickett are two of the Saints top quarterback targets, along with Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.
Sterling Moore Added to the Saints Coaching Staff - Saints News Network
Former NFL cornerback Sterling Moore, who previously played for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Saints among other teams, has joined the Saints coaching staff as a defensive assistant.
Mock draft 3.0 reaction: QB, WR still the Saints’ top needs in Dane Brugler’s latest projection - The Athletic
Dane Brugler of The Athletic addresses the Saints quarterback needs in his latest Saints mock draft.
Saints Make Huge Mistake in Todd McShay’s Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft - FanDuel
In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.
Who are some of these lower tier free agent wide receivers the Saints could target? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look around the league at wide receivers the Saints might be interested in trying to acquire.
New Orleans Saints Free Agents 2022 - Saints News Network
A complete list of Saints players that are headed to free agency, including players the Saints have already re-signed.
Or QB or TE https://t.co/DEubDSItCm— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 9, 2022
Here's New Orleans #Saints quarterback Ian Book talking QB coach/Passing game coordinator Ronald Curry. pic.twitter.com/3RqpdqN9fn— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 9, 2022
Where Will Jordan Love Play Game 1 Of The 2022/2023 #NFL Season?— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 10, 2022
Green Bay Packers -450
Seattle Seahawks +700
Pittsburgh Steelers +1500
New Orleans Saints +800
Indianapolis Colts +600
New York Giants +1500
Carolina Panthers +1100
(@BovadaOfficial)#JordanLove #NFLTwitter
