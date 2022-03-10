 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints add former cornerback to coaching staff

Here are your daily new Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

QB of the future? - 2022 Post-Combine Saints Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

In Canal Street Chronicles’ post-combine mock draft, the Saints trade back in the draft and use the 30th pick in the draft to select Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter.

Jameis Winston, Kenny Pickett among Saints’ top QB targets - FOX Sports

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston and Kenny Pickett are two of the Saints top quarterback targets, along with Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

Sterling Moore Added to the Saints Coaching Staff - Saints News Network

Former NFL cornerback Sterling Moore, who previously played for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Saints among other teams, has joined the Saints coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Mock draft 3.0 reaction: QB, WR still the Saints’ top needs in Dane Brugler’s latest projection - The Athletic

Dane Brugler of The Athletic addresses the Saints quarterback needs in his latest Saints mock draft.

Saints Make Huge Mistake in Todd McShay’s Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft - FanDuel

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

Who are some of these lower tier free agent wide receivers the Saints could target? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look around the league at wide receivers the Saints might be interested in trying to acquire.

New Orleans Saints Free Agents 2022 - Saints News Network

A complete list of Saints players that are headed to free agency, including players the Saints have already re-signed.

