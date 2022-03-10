Fleur-de-Links, March 10: Saints add former cornerback to coaching staff

In Canal Street Chronicles’ post-combine mock draft, the Saints trade back in the draft and use the 30th pick in the draft to select Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ritter.

Reports indicate that Jameis Winston and Kenny Pickett are two of the Saints top quarterback targets, along with Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

Former NFL cornerback Sterling Moore, who previously played for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Saints among other teams, has joined the Saints coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic addresses the Saints quarterback needs in his latest Saints mock draft.

In ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

A look around the league at wide receivers the Saints might be interested in trying to acquire.

A complete list of Saints players that are headed to free agency, including players the Saints have already re-signed.

Or QB or TE https://t.co/DEubDSItCm — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 9, 2022

Here's New Orleans #Saints quarterback Ian Book talking QB coach/Passing game coordinator Ronald Curry. pic.twitter.com/3RqpdqN9fn — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 9, 2022