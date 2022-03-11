Saints should go after Amari Cooper!

If you were a fan of the New Orleans Saints during the 2021 season, there was no way that you missed the visible cracks in the offense. One of the biggest issues that this team dealt with was the lack of firepower in the WR room. With star wide receiver Michael Thomas missing the entirety of the 2021 season and current rookies struggling to catch simple passes week after week, it will behoove the Saints to put more emphasis on this key position if they look to have success moving forward.

Who could fill this role? There are no shortage of names that the Saints could go after, but after an interesting update in Dallas, an opportunity is on the horizon if the Saints can navigate this situation with both caution and haste.

News broke over the past week that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to move on from WR Amari Cooper. As shocking as that may be, this could bode well for the Saints. Cooper was very productive over the course of this past season for the Cowboys.

Amari Cooper ended his 2021 season with 68 receptions for 865 total yards and 8 touchdowns to his name. Cooper’s ability to create separation against most defenders on the opposing side would make for a vital piece to the Saints offense in 2022. With the impending return of Michael Thomas coming soon, Cooper would make for a great WR2 so the workload on an already injury prone Thomas would be a bit lighter.

For the Saints to snag a star like Amari Cooper, the cap situation must be addressed. As the yearly “the Saints are in cap hell” tweets flood the internet, Mickey Loomis must find a way to yet again silence all doubters and make magic happen as he’s done in years past. The payoff for a star receiver like Cooper would be great. Look no further than an Odell Beckham Jr. heading to LA to win a Super Bowl. Crazier things have happened. Keep an eye out on this situation as it develops.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel